HUNTINGTON — COVID-19 might have stopped spring sports, but the Ohio Valley Conference wasn’t about to let it take away its all-league teams.
The OVC announced its all-conference boys and girls track teams Monday and the squad is made up of all seniors who were scheduled to participate this spring before the coronavirus led to restrictions that canceled the season.
“The Ohio Valley Conference would like to honor our seniors by naming each of them all-OVC,” said Fairland Athletic Director Jeff Gorby, who serves as the league’s media relations liaison. “This is a unique time for society and we feel for our athletes. We understand that each of them lost their senior season and we as a league felt like we needed to honor them at this time.”
The squad is made up of 40 boys and 40 girls.
Boys named to the team included:
From Chesapeake: Kamren Harless, Joey Spears and Brady Wilson.
From Coal Grove: Joe Abrams, Cory Borders, Luke Ferguson, Dylan French and Justin Hicks.
From Fairland: Hunter Brewer, Spencer Harris, Ethan LaFon, Corbin Pyles and Michael Stitt.
From Gallia Academy: Logan Blouir, Ryan Donovsky, Ian Hill, Cole Rose and Isaiah Stinson.
From Ironton: Ben Chapman and Travis Wilson.
From Portsmouth: Kaden Davis, Matthew Fraulini, Chris Jenkins, Eugene Johnson, Ty McCoy, Talyn Parker, Ty Pendleton, Eric Purdy, John Nelson and Tanner Riley.
From Rock Hill: Jasson Aguilar, Eli Baker, Brady Floyd, Jordan Griffith, T.J. McGinnis and Blake Waller.
From South Point: Seth Anderson, Ryan Goodson and Mason Workman.
Girls named to the team included:
From Chesapeake: Shia Ervin, Kelsie Hegemeyer and Lily Turner.
From Coal Grove: Abbey Bloomfield, Sarah Cecil, Mikayla Daniels, Lauren Holliday and Jaida Smith.
From Fairland: Jasmine Barrick and Olivia Lewis.
From Gallia Academy: Alex Barnes, Calista Barnes-Pierotti, Taylor Facemire, Kristen Jamora, Brooke Johnson, Morgan Loveday, Peri Martin, Katie Queen and Maddie Wright.
From Ironton: Graci Davis, Lauren Evans, Lexi Jones, Addison Linthicum, Abigail Patterson, Kyleigh Pauley, Molly Rust, Callie Thacker and Elli Williams.
From Portsmouth: Megan Calvin, Sydney Chabot, Sarah Lemaster, Ashanti Richardson, Jaiden Rickett, Savannah Rogers, Courtney Stotridge and Carley Tener.
From Rock Hill: Aniston Holtzapfel, Shay Holtzapfel and Regan Massie.
From South Point: LaDiamond Crawley.