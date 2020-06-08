Ken Riley, a former Cincinnati Bengals All-Pro cornerback and former Florida A&M quarterback and head football coach, died Sunday morning at his home in Bartow, Florida. He was 72.
Riley spent 15 years in the NFL, all with the Bengals, who selected him in the sixth round of the 1969 draft. He made 65 interceptions, fifth all-time in NFL history. He was a three-time All-Pro.
Riley played quarterback at FAMU in the 1960s. He later worked as the Rattlers’ head coach (1986-93) and athletics director (1994-02). Under his leadership as the AD, FAMU won 35 MEAC championships in 11 sports.