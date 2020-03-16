0427_msac softball
HUNTINGTON — St. Albans High School softball star Brianna McCown signed with Marshall University on Monday.

McCown joins the new class of Paige Halliwill, Mikaila Kenney, Amaya Lee and Kat Sackett.

“We are excited to welcome Brianna to our family,” Thundering Herd head coach Megan Smith said. “It is always our goal to have the best in-state talent wear a Marshall jersey, so we are happy that she decided to stay home."

McCown is a right-handed pitcher who began her career at George Washington High School and transferred to St. Albans for her senior season.  During her three years at GW, McCown struck out 822 batters in the circle and on offense hit .541 with 14 home runs.

“She is a power pitcher who will be a great addition to our pitching staff and her style will be a nice complement to our returning pitchers," McCown. "We are looking forward to working with her and watching her compete over the next four years.”

McCown was named first team All-State and first team All-Mountain State Athletic Conference all three years. During her time at George Washington, McCown also lettered in basketball and volleyball. She said she chose Marshall because of “the family atmosphere and the coaches.”

