Ashland, Fairland and Spring Valley’s girls basketball teams made deep state tournament runs, but one team might be able to beat all three.
The Herald-Dispatch All Tri-State squad features an impressive amount of talent and terrific coaching. In many ways more difficult to make than all-state teams, the All-Tri-State club features prolific scorers, big-time rebounders, shutdown defenders and more.
Statistics don’t tell the full story for the players on the team, but Lawrence County’s Kensley Feltner’s numbers make evident why she’s the newspaper’s player of the year. The 5-foot-10 senior guard averaged 28.9 points and 9.4 rebounds per game to lead the Bulldogs to a 30-6 record and Kentucky’s 15th Region Tournament championship. A 58.8% shooter, including 36% from 3-point range, Feltner signed with NCAA Division I Belmont University.
“Whatever team or club or activity, she makes that team better,” Lawrence County assistant softball coach Sam Sparks said. “She’s getting a lot of accolades for her stats now, and she should, because they’re mind-boggling. But it’s all the other things that she does to make people around her better.”
Several players were considered for player of the year. Cabell Midland’s Jayda Allie, Fairland’s Tomi Hinkle and Russell’s Shaelyn Steele all presented strong cases.
Allie, a 5-8 senior guard, averaged 16 points, 5.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals to help the Knights to the Class AAAA state tournament and a Mountain State Athletic Conference tournament championship. Allie earned first-team all-state honors.
Hinkle, a 5-7 senior guard who signed at Tiffin University, helped the Dragons to a 27-1 record, the Ohio Valley Conference title and the Ohio Division II state semifinals. She was the region player of the year and first-team all-stater.
Steele, a 5-6 junior guard, averaged 19.8 points and 7.7 rebounds to lead the Red Devils to a 22-12 record and the 63rd District Tournament championship.
“She was the best player we’ve played against all year,” Fairland coach Jon Buchanan said after Steele scored 30 points in a 54-51 loss to the Dragons.
Hinkle’s teammate, 6-foot-junior Bree Allen, made the team after averaging 13.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.1 assists. Allen was an Ohio Division II second-team all-state pick.
Allie also was joined by a teammate, 6-foot senior center Jazmyn Wheeler, on the team. Wheeler averaged 14 points, 10.1 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.2 assists per game. She was an honorable-mention all-stater.
A pair of Spring Valley players, Allie Daniels and Hallie Bailey, made the first team. Daniels, a 6-1 sophomore averaged 13 points and 13 rebounds a game in earning Class AAAA honorable mention. Bailey, a 5-7 senior guard, averaged 12.7 points, 8.3 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 steals per contest in picking up first-team all-state honors.
A pair of Kentucky standouts, Boyd County 6-1 junior center Jasmine Jordan and Ashland 5-4 sophomore guard Kenleigh Woods, round out the first unit. Jordan led the Lions in scoring at 18.6 points and 11.7 rebounds a game. Woods averaged 18.6 points and 4.0 rebounds a game to help the Kittens to a 26-8 record, the 16th Region championship and the quarterfinals of the state tournament.
Buchanan is coach of the year after guiding Fairland to its third state Final Four in nine seasons. Buchanan was named Division II coach of the year by the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association. He edged Ashland’s Stacy Franz Davis, Spring Valley’s Bo Miller, Chesapeake’s Chris Ball and Lawrence County’s Melinda Feltner for the award.
The second team rivals the first. Seniors Rachel Bush of Greenup County, Hazley Matthews of Rock Hill and Kerigan Salmons of Tolsia head a squad that includes juniors Sophi Aldridge of Cabell Midland, Audrey Biggs of Boyd County and Ella Sellars of Ashland, as well as sophomores Brooke Adkins of Wayne, Kate Ball of Chesapeake, Kamryn Barnitz of Fairland and freshman Sophi Hutchinson of Chesapeake.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
