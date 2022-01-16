ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Fairland concluded its annual Tri-State Throwdown girls’ basketball showcase on Saturday with the day’s final of five games with a 90-47 win over Peebles at the Carl York Center.
The Dragons (14-2) opened the game with a 9-0 run before the Indians (10-5) managed to score and ended the game with a running clock once the Fairland lead reached 35 points.
Bree Allen scored 20 points in the first half, while Tomi Hinkle added 15 as Fairland led 46-24 at halftime. Both players finished the game with 30 points each to earn Players of the Game for head coach Jon Buchanan’s team.
“That kind of win is really going to help us with seeding come tournament time,” Hinkle said. “It feels really good when we get our looks and just knock down our shots.”
Peyton Johnson was named Player of the Game for Peebles after she led her team with 21 points.
Fairland is scheduled to return to Ohio Valley Conference play on Thursday at home against Gallia Academy.
PEEBLES 13 11 18 5 — 47: Moore 2, Morrison 15, Johnson 21, Bird 6, Maddox 3.
FAIRLAND 26 20 31 13 — 90: R. Barnitz 11, Allen 30, Hinkle 30, K. Barnitz 11, Bruce 6, Spencer 2.
ROCK HILL 80, WELLSTON 29: The Redwomen outscored the Rockets 34-4 in the second half to improve to 12-2. Rock Hill took advantage of 36 Wellston turnovers.
Hazley Matthews paced the Redwomen with 30 points. Emma Harper scored 17 and Hope Easterling 14. J’Lynn Risner grabbed 14 rebounds. Jenna Johnston led the Rockets with eight points.
WELLSTON 16 9 2 2 — 29: Henry 1, Landis 0, Lambert 2, Aubrey 4, Kilgour 2, Potts 5, Rinehart 2, Johnston 8, Cheetham 5.
ROCK HILL 22 24 20 14 — Bailey 8, Harper 17, Easterling 14, Matthews 30, H. Risner 0, S. Kidd 0, Kellogg 0, J. Kidd 0, J. Risner 9.
ALEXANDER 45, COAL GROVE 32: The Spartans (6-7) outscored the Hornets 12-2 down the stretch. Kara Meeks led Alexander with 21 points. Marlee Grinstead scored 16. Abbey Hicks scored 11 for Coal Grove (11-4).
ALEXANDER 12 9 6 18 — 45: Daniels 2, Ohms 6, Meeks 21, Grinstead 16, Pennington 0, Hoffer 0.
COAL GROVE 7 6 12 7 — 32: Fraley 2, Holmes 8, Keeney 1, Murphy 5, Ab. Hicks 11, Harmon 1, Keaton 3.
PND 54, PARKERSBURG SOUTH 48: The Titans rallied from an 11-point deficit in the third quarter to beat the Patriots. Portsmouth Notre Dame (9-3) outscored South 26-9 from 3:38 of the third period.
Annie Dettwiller led the Titans with 18 points. Kate Strickland scored 10. Skylar Bosley paced the Patriots (4-6) with 15 points. Brooke Sandy chipped in 11.
PARKERSBURG SOUTH 13 12 17 6 — 48: Car. Rhodes 6, Wingrove 8, G. Sandy 2, B. Sandy 11, Small 6, Bosley 15, Cam. Rhodes 0, Smith 0.
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 14 12 10 18 — 54: Kirby 7, Bradford 6, Dettwiller 18, Ball 5, Ashley 8, Strickland 10.
TRIMBLE 53, GREENUP CO. 33: The Division IV No. 3 Tomcats improved to 13-0 on the season behind Laikyn Imler, Jayne Six and Briana Orsborne in taking down the Musketeers.
Imler scored 11 points to win Player of the Game honors for Trimble. Orsborne and Six each scored 13.
Rachel Bush led Greenup (10-5) with 10 points and took home Player of the Game for the Musketeers.
TRIMBLE 17 19 8 9 — 53: Imler 11, B. Orsborne 13, Young 9, Six 13, J. Orsborne 3, Campbell 1, Beha 3.
GREENUP 14 4 2 13 — 33: Gammon 3, Bush 10, Maynard 5, Karle 3, Spencer 8, Crum 4.