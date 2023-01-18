ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Chase Allen nearly died as a newborn.
“When I was born, they didn’t think I was going to live,” Allen said. “I couldn’t breathe well. My dad is a nurse and he saw my chest. They got me to the ICU and fortunately I made it.”
Updated: January 18, 2023 @ 10:23 pm
Now Allen takes away people’s breath on the high school basketball court. The 5-foot-9, 145-pound junior guard leads Fairland in scoring at 13.4 points per game. He also hands out 2.9 assists, grabs 2.6 rebounds and makes 1.2 steals per contest.
Allen has helped ease the loss to graduation of first-team all-stater Aiden Porter and led the Dragons to an 11-4 record overall and 7-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference. The seven-time defending OVC champions will try to climb into a first-place tie when they visit league-leading South Point (12-2, 8-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Allen proved to be a valuable 3-point shooter last season, coming on in the second half to help Fairland to a 20-6 record and four-game-deep run in the postseason. He has continued his sharpshooting this season, making 16 of 48 from 3-point range.
Allen developed most, however, taking the ball to the basket. He is adept in the lane against larger defenders, as he showed Tuesday when he scored 32 points in three quarters of a 73-36 triumph over Coal Grove.
“A lot of practice comes with that,” Allen said. “I do a lot of finishing drills on my own, get in the gym and work on that, and that has paid off in games.”
Allen has learned to shoot from the lane to complement driving the baseline and scoring from beyond the 3-point arc. His improvement is important in helping replace Porter’s 21.1 points per game.
“Last year the focus was so much on Aiden,” Fairland coach Nathan Speed said. “Now they’re focusing a lot on Chase. Brody (Buchanan) has developed and helped. Chase has learned to pick his spots and know when to attack. As the season has gone on, his decision making has developed.”
Allen said he expected the Dragons to be strong this season. He, sophomore Buchanan, junior Will Davis and seniors Steeler Leep and J.D. Thacker are a formidable starting five.
“Last year I started off the season not knowing how much I was going to play,” Allen said. “I picked up a bigger role in the second half of the season. This year, I feel my role is to score and to be that guy. I really have to play the best I can, and we have to play as a team.”
Allen’s expression rarely changes on the court. His approach is businesslike.
“I have to stay focused always,” Allen said. “We look really good this year. Will, J.D., Steeler, Brodie — we have a good team. We’ll have to be a good team Friday.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
