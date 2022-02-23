ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- To hear Jon Buchanan describe Bree Allen, then listen to Allen describe herself is to wonder if they're talking about the same player.
"Definitely guarding the ball," Allen, a 5-foot-11 sophomore combo guard at Fairland High School said of areas in which she needs to improve. "I have to work on that. Guarding inside, too. I can guard bigger players, but it's harder when they post up. Faster feet guarding the ball. My inside game, I'm not very good at footwork and never have been. Free throws. My shooting percentage is not great."
Buchanan, Fairland's 13-year head coach, said Allen is unlike any player he's coached. Buchanan has coached scads of players who were all-staters and went on to college.
"We've obviously had some great players," Buchanan said. "To be her size and how versatile she is, stretching the floor, can score inside and outside, block shots, she kind of reminds me of a new-age player. College and NBA and WNBA have stretch fours where your bigger players step out and shoot 3s and handle right- and left-handed. She's that kid.
"I don't know that we've ever had anybody who is as versatile. She's 5-11, 6 feet and shoots 38% from 3, we've never had one like her. There aren't a lot of people like her. Kelsey (Riley) had an inside-out, but more an inside game. McKenzie Riley was more an inside kid. Similar builds to Bree, but she's more versatile."
College coaches tend to agree with Buchanan. The University of Rio Grande, an NCAA Division II power with a 28-2 record, offered Allen a scholarship early in the season. On Saturday, the RedStorm increased that to a full scholarship offer for Allen, as well as teammate Tomi Hinkle, a junior guard.
"It was really exciting," Allen said of the full-ride offer. "My dad was standing there with me after our game with New Lexington. It was pretty awesome. I'm excited about it."
Allen and the second-seeded Dragons (23-2) take on top-seeded Eastern-Brown (21-3) in the Division III, Southeast District 2 championship game at 9 p.m. Friday at the Waverly Downtown Arena. The winner advances to the Region 11 semifinals -- the Sweet 16 -- at 6 p.m. March 6 at Logan High School.
Allen is hard on herself. Being so, though, made her a better player, particularly in working back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament as an eighth-grader. She bounced back well, averaging 14.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.9 blocked shots, 2.4 steals and 1.5 assists as a freshman.
As a sophomore, Allen has played even better, averaging 17.4 points, 9.0 rebounds 2.8 blocks, 2.6 steals and 2.0 assists.
"A lot of people told me it was going to be a struggle, but I've found it was easier than I thought it was going to be," Allen said of recovering from the knee injury. "The pain was a lot worse than I thought it would be, but coming back from it I just focused on coming back and playing again with the team, which I was really excited for coming into my freshman season. Mentally, it was easier than I thought it was going to be."
Allen is one of the leaders on a team with no seniors. The Ohio Valley Conference champion is ranked 11th in the state. Eastern-Brown is seventh. She said she admires former Ashland High School star Mykassa Robinson of the University of Louisville. Allen played for Robinson's dad, Matt, on the Kentucky Premier AAU team.
"I really look up to Mykassa because she shows you can play super hard, not have many stats and still be very important to the team," Allen said. "I've tried to shape my game around how she plays hard every possession."
Buchanan praises his players, but doesn't sugarcoat shortcomings. He said Allen needs to improve moving laterally on defense to guard better on the perimeter and play lower to be more explosive on offense. Buchanan, though, doesn't quibble much about Allen's game. She shoots 55% from the floor and 38.7% from 3-point range.
"Bree is on her way to doing some things numerically that have never been done here," Buchanan said of a player with 749 points and 385 rebounds in less than two seasons. "She's done everything she's needed to do to get herself right. She's a little thinner than as a freshman and her mobility is better. She's a really good defensive player. She's blocking a lot of shots. Nine rebounds per game. Kylee (Bruce) gets 10 and Tomi seven. She has a good IQ, finishes plays well and shoots a good percentage. She doesn't take a lot of bad shots. She had a season-high (17) rebounds She'll chase the ball and go after it. She does a great job going to the glass."
Allen also stars off the court.
"She's great," Buchanan said. "Straight-A student. Always wants to get in the gym. Super nice kid. She's a blessing to have. I wish I had her more than two more years."