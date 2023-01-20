ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Ten days after grabbing her 500th career rebound, Bree Allen scored her 1,000th point.
Allen, a 6-foot junior, scored 29 points Thursday to lead Fairland to a 77-37 pounding of Portsmouth in high school girls basketball at the Carl York Center.
Bailey Russell scored 14 points and Tomi Hinkle 13 for the Dragons (16-0 overall, 11-0 Ohio Valley Conference).
Allen is the 13th girl at Fairland to score 1,000 points.
“What an honor,” Dragons coach Jon Buchanan said. “Bree has worked so hard to be in this position.”
PORTSMOUTH 11 11 10 5 — 37: Cheatham 4, Allen 14, Reid 11, Martin 0, Carr 0, Mays 1, Ankrom 0, Cantrell 7.
FAIRLAND 25 27 12 13 — 77: Leep 0, Taliaferro 2, Godby 3, R. Barnitz 2, Pemberton 0, Stephenson 0, Spencer 0, Allen 29, Hinkle 13, K. Barnitz 8, Russell 14, Byers 0, Taylor 0, Bruce 6.
SPRING VALLEY 64, CAPITAL 40: The host Timberwolves (13-2), No. 1 in Class AAAA, led 31-4 after one quarter of a triumph over the Cougars (0-14).
Allie Daniels led Spring Valley with 14 points. Hallie Bailey scored 12 points, made nine steals and issued eight assists. Haleigh Crum scored 10 points. Dria Parker scored seven points and grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.
CAPITAL 4 11 8 17 — 40: Frith 4, Davis 6, Lyons 3, Potter 10, Dunlap 5, Foye 12.
SPRING VALLEY 31 15 16 2 — 64: Henson 3, Petry 2, Adkins 4, Bailey 12, Ellis 12, Parker 7, Daniels 14.
CHESAPEAKE 39, IRONTON 36: Freshman Sophi Hutchinson scored 11 of her 21 points in the fourth quarter as the Panthers (15-5, 6-5) defeated the host Tigers (3-15 overall, 2-9 OVC) at the Conley Center. Ironton led 23-14 at halftime, but Kate Ball scored 12 points to come from behind.
CHESAPEAKE 8 6 10 15 — 39: Hutchinson 21, Ro. Isaacs 2, A. Isaacs 0, Ball 12, McComas 0, Webb 2, Hicks 2.
IRONTON 13 10 3 10 --36: Deer 4, Martin 2, E. Williams 0, Carpenter 13, K. Williams 0, Morgan 8, White 6.
IRONTON ST. JOE 31, GREEN 8: Gracie Damron scored 10 points to help the Flyers past a depleted Bobcats team without four starters at the Family Life Center in Ironton.
GREEN 3 0 1 4 — 8: L. Brown 3, M. Brown 1, Hunt 0, Conley 0, Laber 2, Butler 0, Beal 2.
IRONTON ST. JOE 4 6 14 7 — 31: Damron 10, Philabaun 4, Sutton 8, Murray 0, A. Weber 2, M. Weber 7.
ROCK HILL 38, COAL GROVE 36: J’Lynn Risner made a basket off an offensive rebound and a free throw with nine seconds to play to rally the Redwomen (13-5 overall, 10-1 OVC) past the Hornets (10-8, 3-8). Coal Grove had a chance to tie with 1 second left, but missed a pair of foul shots.
ROCK HILL 4 9 10 15 — 38: Bailey 5, Easterling 8, Matthew 15, H. Risner 0, J. Risner 5, Hankins 5.
COAL GROVE 8 9 10 9 — 36: Fraley 4, Keeney 12, Noel 7, A. Hicks 5, Keaton 6, J. Hicks 0.
HURRICANE 64, LINCOLN COUNTY 32: Four players scored in double figures as the homestanding Redskins (7-8 beat the Panthers (4-10). Maggie Oduour led Hurricane with 14 points. Alex Anderson scored 13 points,
WAYNE 47, LOGAN 39: The host Pioneers (14-0), top-ranked in Class AAA, overcame an early deficit to defeat the Wildcats (6-8). Wayne outscored Logan 12-4 in the fourth quarter.
PORTSMOUTH WEST 55, WHEELERSBURG 46: The Senators (16-1 overall, 12-1 Southern Ohio Conference) never trailed in knocking off the visiting Pirates (13-2, 10-2), ranked seventh in Ohio Division III. Maelynn Howell scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds for West. Emma Sayre scored 14 points and Lexi Deaver 13. Makenna Walker and Madison Whitaker each scored 13 points for Wheelersburg.
Boys basketball
FAIRVIEW 92, GRACE CHRISTIAN 80: Bubba Day scored 25 points, including the 1,000th of his career, as the Eagles beat the Soldiers in Westwood, Kentucky.