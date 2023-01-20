The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Fairland’s Bree Allen, right, poses with Dragons coach Jon Buchanan after scoring her 1,000th high school point Thursday during a basketball game vs. Portsmouth at the Carl York Center in Rome Township, Ohio.

ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Ten days after grabbing her 500th career rebound, Bree Allen scored her 1,000th point.

Allen, a 6-foot junior, scored 29 points Thursday to lead Fairland to a 77-37 pounding of Portsmouth in high school girls basketball at the Carl York Center.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

