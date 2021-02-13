ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Freshman Bree Allen scored 28 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Fairland to a 52-22 victory over Lucasville Valley (2-11) Saturday night in girls high school basketball sectional action at the Carl York Center.
The Dragons led 20-5 after one quarter, 39-7 by halftime and forced a running clock in the fourth quarter after building a 35-point lead.
“We did everything well but shoot the ball,” Dragons coach Jon Buchanan said. “We played well and we played really hard.”
Fairland (18-2) forced 13 turnovers in the first quarter and never was seriously challenged in advancing to the sectional finals at 7 p.m. Wednesday at home against either Chesapeake or South Point.
LUCASVILLE VALLEY 5 2 7 8 — 22: Buckle 2, Ashkettle 1, Whitt 2, Morrow 8, Conaway 3, Johnson 2, Montgomery 4.
FAIRLAND 20 19 11 2 — 52: Marshall 2, Penix 2, Barnitz 6, Brumfield 0, Bruce 5, Salyer 2, Allen 28, Hinkle 4, Howard 2, Orsbon 1, Schmidt 0, Reedy 0, Ngumire 0, Judge 0, Taylor 0.
Boys
FAIRLAND 60, PORTSMOUTH 41: Aiden Porter scored 16 points as the Dragons (14-4 overall, 11-1 Ohio Valley Conference) beat the host Trojans in an Ohio Valley Conference game.
Clayton Thomas scored 14 points, Jacob Polcyn 12 and J.D. Thacker 10 for Fairland, ranked 11th in Ohio Division III, to give coach Nathan Speed hsi 200th victory. Dariyonne Bryant scored 11 for Portsmouth 7-10, 5-8), which led 15-10 early.
FAIRLAND 10 22 13 15 — 60: Polcyn 12, Porter 16, Thomas 14, J. Thacker 12, Schmidt 2, B. Hunt 2, Davis 2.
PORTSMOUTH 15 5 8 13 — 41: Johnson 2, Roe 4, Bryant 11, Carr 6, Shipp 6, Lattimore 4, Berry 6, Livingston 2.
PORTSMOUTH 65, COAL GROVE 63: DeAndre Berry came off the bench to score 14 points, including a key 3-point shot in overtime, to lift the Trojans over the visiting Hornets on Friday.
Devin Lattimore scored four points, and Miles Shipp three, in the extra period as Portsmouth (7-9 overall, 5-7 Ohio Valley Conference) outscored Coal Grove 11-9 to cap a wild game in which the Hornets trailed by 20. The Trojans led 17-7 after one quarter and 25-18 at halftime only to see the Hornets (6-8, 4-6) used a 21-11 run to take a 39-36 lead into the fourth quarter, during which Portsmouth outscored Coal Grove 18-15 to force overtime.
Amare Johnson scored 11 points for the Trojans. Dariyonne Bryant chipped in 10 points. Jarren Hicks paced the Hornets, who were without injured leading scorer Tait Matney, with 19 points. Perry Kingery scored 14.
COAL GROVE 7 11 21 15 9 — 63: Wheeler 4, Hicks 19, Hankins 9, Staton 6, Dillon 3, Horn 8, Kingery 14.
PORTSMOUTH 17 8 11 18 11 — 65: Johnson 11, Roe 6, Bryant 10, Duff 4, Pendleton 0, Carr 8, Spence 0, Duncan 0, Shipp 5, Lattimore 7, Duncan 0, Berry 14.
GREEN 53, PORTSMOUTH CLAY 48: Ethan Huffman and Levi Sampson scored 17 points each to help the Bobcats defeat the host Panthers.
Shaden Malone scored 25 points to lead Portsmouth Clay.
VINTON COUNTY 62, RIVER VALLEY 50: The Vikings overcame a 14-point deficit and outscored the Raiders 26-13 in the fourth quarter to rally for a Tri-Valley Conference triumph.
Layne Carr led Vinton County (11-5 overall, 8-1 TVC) with 17 points. Lance Montgomery scored 15 points, Eli Radabaugh 13 and Brayden Davidson 12. Jordan Lambert paced River Valley (8-5, 3-4) with 26 points and 11 rebounds.
VINTON COUNTY 10 10 16 26 — 62: Carr 17, Montgomery 15, Radabaugh 13, Davidson 12, Hamon 2, Davidson 2, Herrold 1.
RIVER VALLEY 13 15 19 13 — 50: Jo. Lambert 26, Alderman 7, Rhodes 7, Ja. Lambert 6, Fulks 2, Barber 2.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Because of weather concerns, Ashland’s boys basketball team didn’t play its game scheduled Saturday at Louisville Male. The Tomcats, however, picked up a game with Boyd County at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Raceland at Lewis County boys Saturday was postponed, as was Lewis County at Ashland girls, and Sciotoville East at Ironton St. Joe boys, which was rescheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday. The Kentucky 16th Region All “A” Classic girls finals featuring Raceland at West Carter was postponed to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Also postponed were Rowan County at Russell boys; Ironton St. Joe at New Boston, and Portsmouth Clay at Sciotoville East girls.