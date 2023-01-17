The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Chase Allen. That was Fairland’s star and what Coal Grove did.

Allen, a 5-foot-9 junior guard, scored 32 points Tuesday to lead the Dragons to a 73-36 victory over Coal Grove in boys high school basketball at the Carl York Center. Allen made 13 of 18 shots, 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and both his free throws. He also grabbed four rebounds and made three steals, all in three quarters.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

