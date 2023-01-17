ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Chase Allen. That was Fairland’s star and what Coal Grove did.
Allen, a 5-foot-9 junior guard, scored 32 points Tuesday to lead the Dragons to a 73-36 victory over Coal Grove in boys high school basketball at the Carl York Center. Allen made 13 of 18 shots, 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and both his free throws. He also grabbed four rebounds and made three steals, all in three quarters.
Allen scored from long range, driving the baseline, on jumpers from the lane and via layups off fast breaks.
“It was a great game for us,” Allen said. “We’ve been playing with a lot of emotion lately, a lot of energy, so it was great to have that game and go into Friday with a big win.”
“Friday” is the 7:30 p.m. showdown for first place in the Ohio Valley Conference when Fairland (11-4 overall, 7-2 OVC) visits South Point (12-2, 8-0). The Pointers, who scored at the buzzer to beat Portsmouth 56-53 in overtime Tuesday, won the first meeting with the Dragons 58-30.
Fairland led 11-9 after one quarter Tuesday, but used a 10-2 run in a 24-11 second quarter to pull away. The Dragons led by 39 points twice, once on a basket by Keegan Smith to start the fourth quarter and again on a 3-pointer by Maddox Gue with 59 seconds left.
“Defensively we were very active, getting some deflections, forcing some turnovers,” Fairland coach Nathan Speed said. “We didn’t really capitalize on them early, but overall we played well offensively, especially in transition, and made good decisions.”
The Dragons committed 10 turnovers and took advantage of 19 by Coal Grove. Fairland outrebounded the Hornets 30-17 and made 30 of 55 shots (54.5%). The Dragons were 21 of 30 (70%) on 2-point shots.
Brody Buchanan backed Allen with 15 points. The 5-foot-10 sophomore made 5 of 9 shots, 3 of 7 from beyond the 3-point arc, and a pair of foul shots in as many attempts.
“I thought our bench played well,” Speed said. “Zion (Martin), Keegan (Smith) played great minutes. Noah (Marcum) came in tonight and gave us great minutes.”
Cade Turner scored 10 points to lead Coal Grove, which was without leading scorer Owen Johnson, who is out with a knee injury.
“I expect to be back on Friday,” Johnson said of the Hornets’ home game with Gallia Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
