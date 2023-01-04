Chase Allen launched himself through the lane, missed a hard shot off the backboard, caught the rebound while still in the air and put the ball in the basket at the buzzer in overtime to give Fairland a 71-70 victory over Gallia Academy in boys high school basketball at the Carl York Center.
“Except I told him to dunk it,” Dragons coach Nathan Speed said, with a chuckle after someone suggested that’s how he drew up the play.
The winning basket set off a frenzy off Fairland players mobbing Allen.
“I don’t know what I was thinking shooting that,” Allen said. “Luckily, I got the rebound and put it back in.”
Allen was modest. He missed one of two free throws with 28 seconds left in overtime and the Blue Devils took advantage. Jance Lambert swished a 3-pointer with 6.9 seconds left to put Gallia up 70-69 for its first lead since 5:21 of the second quarter.
Fairland (7-4 overall, 4-2 Ohio Valley Conference) called a timeout to set up the winning play, which looked little like what resulted.
“We had a cutter, a reversal to the weak side, but Chase got the lane to get across the press,” Speed said. “Obviously, that’s not how we drew it up, but it was a really smart hustle play to put it back in.”
The Dragons tried to speed up the much bigger Blue Devils and it worked for much of the game. Fairland led by 11 points with 6:29 left in regulation. Gallia Academy then went to a 1-2-2 halfcourt trap that caused the Dragons problems. Fairland committed four of its 13 turnovers in the final 5:23.
“That was my fault,” Allen said. “I had a lot of turnovers. That was on me.”
Allen, a 5-foot-9, 145-pound junior, scored 14 points, nine on 3-pointers, to back J.D. Thacker’s 21 points. Thacker made 8 of 11 shots, 4 of 5 from beyond the arc. Brody Buchanan scored 17 points and Will Davis 14.
Buchanan, a sophomore guard, hit two 3-pointers and a pair of foul shots in the extra period.
Isaac Clary, a 6-foot-8, 305-pound senior, led the Blue Devils (8-3, 2-3) with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Clary made 11 of 13 shots. Brody Fellure scored 18 points and Kenyon Franklin 17.
Both teams are home at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Dragons take on Chesapeake, Gallia Academy entertains Portsmouth.
FAIRLAND 18 14 14 14 11 — 71: Davis 5-9 1-2 3-3 14, C. Allen 5-13 3-5 1-2 14, Martin 1-2 1-1 0-0 3, Thacker 8-11 4-5 1-1 21, Leep 1-3 0-0 0-2 2, Smith 0-1 0-0 0-1 0, Buchanan 6-14 3-7 2-2 17.
Rebounds: GA 31 (Clary 10), F 19 (Thacker 6). Team rebounds: GA 4, Fairland 2. Deadball rebounds: GA 3, F 2. Steals: GA 7 (Lambert 3), F 10 (Buchanan 3). Blocked shots: GA 1 (Fellure), F none. Turnovers: GA 13, F 12. Fouls: GA 15, F 11. Fouled out: Saunders, Davis. Technical fouls: none.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
