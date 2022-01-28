Cabell Midland's Sophi Aldridge (3) drives the lane against Spring Valley's Hallie Bailey (22) and Allie Daniels (34) during a high school girls basketball game on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
Cabell Midland's Sophi Aldridge (3) speeds up the floor against Spring Valley's Rylee Spry (2) during a high school girls basketball game on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
ONA — Jayda Allie and Sophi Aldridge combined for 48 points and the Cabell Midland Knights took care of visiting Spring Valley, winning 70-58 Friday night.
If Ona had a downtown, that’s where you would have found the duo as they made five shots each from 3-point range that sparked scoring runs in key moments for the Knights after a scrappy first quarter.
The opening frame was one that saw four ties and three lead changes, the last of which gave the Knights a 15-13 advantage at the end of the period. Both sides started slow but Jazmyn Wheeler, Sophi Aldridge and Jayda Allie each hit a 3-pointer to help get the offense in a rhythm.
They continued to shoot well as the second period began, using an 11-0 run to extend their lead to double digits. Aldridge hit a pair of triples and Allie added another as the Timberwolves battled turnovers and foul trouble, causing an important piece of their offense, Haleigh Crum, to exit with three fouls with 2:34 left in the first quarter and she wouldn’t return until the deficit reached 13.
Twice the Wolves shrunk the deficit to single digits in the second half, once with a run to start the third quarter and then a short run at the end of the period, but each time Cabell Midland answered with a run of its own to keep the game out of reach.
When Spring Valley freshman Dria Parker hit a 3 to bring the visitors within nine, 38-29, Allie assisted on a 3-pointer and then made a layup in transition to position the Knights comfortably ahead, but the Wolves didn’t go away quietly.
They attempted 14 foul shots in the third quarter, making nine to keep the game competitive. They scored the final six points of the frame in the last 20 seconds on back-to-back basket-and-1 chances to pull within 8, 51-43.
But again Aldridge came through for Cabell Midland, hitting her final two 3-point shots and the Knights closed the game out on the free-throw line.
The Timberwolves made 17 of their 31 shots from the charity stripe. The Knights went 11 of 21 from the line.
The Knights relied on the scoring of Allie and Aldridge but also got big minutes from Jazmyn Wheeler, who finished with a quiet 15 points. Parker and Hallie Bailey led the Timberwolves with 16 each. Holley Riggs scored 14.
CM 15 20 16 19 — 70: J. Allie 27, Aldridge 21, Wheeler 15, R. Allie 4, Potter 2, Groves 2
