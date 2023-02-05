BECKLEY -- No matter how far ahead Woodrow Wilson was able to get, Cabell Midland was never out of the game.
Not with Jayda Allie on the court.
With the Flying Eagles seemingly in control, Allie hit three of her eight 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as the Class AAAA No. 4 Knights came back to defeat No. 8 Woodrow 58-55 Saturday afternoon in Beckley.
Woodrow (10-7) overcame a slow start and owned the game through the third quarter to take a 40-31 lead into the final eight minutes. But the Knights assumed control, largely behind Allie. They whittled away before taking a 54-52 lead — their first since 20-18 with 3:56 left in the second quarter — with less than a minute to play.
“I might have messed up with some substitutions, some different lineups,” Woodrow coach Brian Nabors said.
“I’d like to have that one back.”
Nabors was too hard on himself. Allie was the talk of the gym after the game.
The senior was 8-of-9 from 3 and hit 6 of 7 free throws to finish with a game-high 30 points. And none of her 3-pointers was cheap.
“Jayda stepped up big for us today,” Cabell Midland coach Randy Templeton said. “She had one of her best games. She put this team on her back today.”
“I love games like this,” said Allie, who was averaging 16.1 points per game going in and now has 60 3-pointes on the season. “We got a late start, slow start, and I knew I had to pick it up and help my team, which I think that’s what we did.”
It seemed each of Allie’s 3-pointers was crucial. In the fourth quarter alone, her first got the Knights (14-5) to within four, her second made it a one-point game and her third tied the game at 50-50 with 1:39 to play.
All six of her free throws came in the fourth, including four straight to break a 52-52 tie and put the Knights ahead for good with 27.9 seconds to go.
“What did Dick Vitale call it? The PTPer (prime time player),” Nabors said. “When the game’s on the line, the PTPers, they step up. They handle business. She wanted the ball and she hit the shots that they needed.
“I thought we had control of the game and she got them back in the game. Not only her. We let some people leak out, and not get level to the ball and hustle back, and foul and one. We just didn’t make the plays down the stretch that we needed to.”
Both teams started slowly. Cabell Midland dominated under the basket early and took a 14-9 lead in the first. The Flying Eagles began to assert themselves in the second and took a 23-20 lead after a 14-3 run.
The final two minutes provided some key moments. The Knights missed two free throws that could have put them back in the lead.
The Flying Eagles were able to take advantage. Madison Belcher got the ball at the top of the key and started to go for a 3 but held off to avoid a defender. She then dribbled, took a step to her right and drained it to put her team up 26-22 at halftime.
Woodrow increased its lead to nine after the third before the Knights started their comeback.
A 9-2 run got them to within 42-40. Back-to-back baskets by Josie Cross put Woodrow back up six, and a pair of free throws by Donya Burton made it 48-41 with 2:46 to go.
Allie then went on to hit the two big 3s and four free throws.
Abby Dillon nailed a long 3-pointer to get Woodrow to 56-55 before calling a timeout with 9.6 seconds on the clock. After Sophi Aldridge drained two free throws, Woodrow’s final 3-point attempt fell short with a half second to go.
The Knights scored 27 points in the fourth.
Cross led four double-figure scorers for Woodrow with 16 points. Dillon had 13, Burton 11 and Keanti Thompson 10.
Woodrow will visit George Washington on Monday. The Knights will bring in Raceland at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
“It was a great matchup,” Templeton said. “Both teams back and forth. Both teams gave it their all. They had some good runs and then in the fourth quarter we scored 27 points. I mean, we started out slow.
“Jayda didn’t, thank goodness.”
“We’re going to try to learn from it,” Nabors said. “This is a heck of a team. Not just Jayda Allie. They’re a good team and they’ve been battle tested. They play a tough schedule just like we do. They’ve had some tough losses, so they were ready for this. This was a walk in the park for them. They weren’t shying away, as you could see.
“We weren’t either. We’ve been battle tested, but maybe we haven’t been battle tested enough. Hopefully this game right here will put us in a position to have a more tenacious mentality, so when we’re in this position again … we come out victorious.”
CABELL MIDLAND 14 8 9 27 — 58: Wheeler 7, Aldridge 6, Graves 6, Kelly 4, Thompson 2, Allie 30, Taylor 3.
WOODROW WILSON 9 17 14 15 — 55: Dillon 13, Cross 16, Thompson, Manns 2, Belcher 3, Burton 11.