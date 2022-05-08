ONA — The scholarship went to Rylee Allie, but the Cabell Midland High School girls basketball standout said pieces of it belong to a lot of people.
Allie signed last week to play at WVU Tech. The senior guard gave credit to a plethora of others.
“I would like to thank God for giving me the ability to play the sport I love,” Allie said. “I can’t wait to get to work with my new team and coaches.”
Allie said she was blessed to earn the right to play college basketball.
“I’d like to thank my family and all the coaches I’ve ever played for and have supported me throughout my years of playing basketball,” she said. “None of this would be possible without them.”
Allie averaged 7.5 points, 4 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game last season to help the Knights to an 18-6 record and the semifinals of the Class AAAA state tournament. As a junior, the tenacious defender was a key member of Cabell Midland’s state runner-up team.
WVU Tech also signed Lincoln County star Avery Lucas. An honorable-mention all-state pick, Lucas averaged 8.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.6 steals per game last season.
“I’m so grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to get started,” Lucas said. “I’d like to thank my family for always supporting me, my trainers who have challenged me to improve my game and my coaches and teammates who continued to push me.”
KVETON TO WESLEYAN: Lucas’ Lincoln County teammate Kenley Kveton signed with West Virginia Wesleyan. She averaged 11 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game last season.
“I want to thank God for giving me the ability to play,” Kveton said, adding she also was grateful for her family, coaches and teammates.
ATKINS TO MOREHEAD: Ashland pitcher Ryan Atkins signed to play baseball at Morehead State. He picked the Eagles over Marshall.
A 6-foot-2, 212-pound left-handed pitcher/first baseman, Atkins features a mid-80s fastball. He is 5-4 with an 8.65 earned run average. In 17 innings, he has struck out 26 and walked 16.
HARRIS TO MOREHEAD: Ashland track and cross country star Hope Harris signed with Morehead State.
Harris has run 1,600 meters in 5:47.75, 3,200 meters in 12:18.08 and 5,000 meter in 19:28.73.
BLAGG TO RIO GRANDE: Hunter Blagg planned to play college football and received offers from Bluffton and Wooster, but when the University of Rio Grande gave him a chance to run track he couldn’t decline.
At 5-8, 150 pounds, Blagg said track was the wiser choice. He also was offered by Shawnee State. Blagg excels in the pole vault and 400-meter run.
HANNAH TO CEDARVILLE: Greenup County track and field standout Trenton Hannah signed with Cedarville University.
Hannah, third in the state in the discus throw last season, has thrown 130 feet this season. He has thrown the shot put 39-10.5.
KEENEY TO THOMAS MORE: Wheelersburg basketball player Alaina Keeney signed with small-school national power Thomas More University. The Saints are the defending NAIA champions and won NCAA Division III titles in 2015, 2016 and 2019.
“Winning’s everything,” Keeney said of Thomas More. “That’s their mentality. The program reminds me a lot of ours at Wheelersburg.”
The 5-10 forward averaged 15.9 points per game to lead the Pirates to a Southern Ohio Conference Division II title and to the Ohio Division Sweet 16,