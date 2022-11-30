The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SOUTH CHARLESTON — Jayda Allie opened the high school girls basketball season in spectacular fashion Tuesday night.

Allie scored 36 points, grabbed seven rebounds and handed out three assists to lead Class AAAA No. 4 Cabell Midland to a 58-56 victory over South Charleston. Jazmyn Wheeler, too, was stellar with 19 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots. Josie Graves pulled down 11 rebounds.

