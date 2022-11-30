SOUTH CHARLESTON — Jayda Allie opened the high school girls basketball season in spectacular fashion Tuesday night.
Allie scored 36 points, grabbed seven rebounds and handed out three assists to lead Class AAAA No. 4 Cabell Midland to a 58-56 victory over South Charleston. Jazmyn Wheeler, too, was stellar with 19 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots. Josie Graves pulled down 11 rebounds.
ST. ALBANS 57, HUNTINGTON 46: The Red Devils outscored the Class AAAA No. 2 Highlanders 36-20 in the middle two quarters to open the season with a home victory.
Laynie Binion led St. Albans with 14 points. Jaycee Ely scored 13 and Annaniesha Johnson 10. Benleigh Christus led Huntington with 16 points. Amara Jackson scored 15.
HUNTINGTON 9 13 7 17 — 46: Jackson 15, Turner 5, Christus 16, Giles 4, De La Rosa 4, Smith 2, Sloan 0.
ST. ALBANS 9 19 17 13 — 57: Johnson 10, Eley 13, Binion 14, Riggan 5, Montgomery 3, Vance 0, Pannell 6, :ane 3, Reed 3.
ROCK HILL 65, GALLIA ACADEMY 25: Hadyn Bailey scored 21 points and Hazley Matthews 15 as the Redwomen (1-1) clobbered the Blue Angels (0-2) in Pedro, Ohio. Emma Hammons led Gallia Academy with 10 points.
GALLIA ACADEMY 11 7 4 3 — 25: Hammons 10, Cremeans 6, Howell 3, Angel 0, Davis 4, Barnes 2, Wilson 0, Hunt 0, Nida 0.
ROCK HILL 20 26 10 6 — 62: Bailey 21, Scott 3, Easterling 8, Pancake 5, Matthew 15, Hankins 6, H. Risner 2, J. Risner 2.
RIVER VALLEY 68, SOUTHERN 46: The Raiders used runs of 12-1 and 14-3 to pull away from the Tornadoes in Racine, Ohio. Haylee Edwards scored 18 points, Kallie Burger 13 and Brooklyn Spencer 10 for River Valley. Jaylynn Hupp and Laynee Hill each scored 12 for Southern.
GREEN 50, WESTERN-PIKE 49: Anna Knapp scored 21 points and Katelinn Satterfield 13 as the Bobcats edged the Indians in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Alicia Francis scored 18, Kenos Ferneau 16 and Jordan Rittenhouse 11 for Western.
WESTERN 9 8 18 14 — 49: Francis 18, Tackett 4, Rittenhouse 11, Hutchinson 0, Ferneau 16, Colburn 0, Henderson 0.
GREEN 14 13 21 11 — 50: Satterfield 13, Knapp 21, Conley 0, Smith 8, Brown 6, Abrams 2, Laber 0.
FAIRVIEW 59, CALVARY BAPTIST 46: Kiera Loving dominated with 28 points and 28 rebounds as the Eagles beat the Patriots in Westwood, Kentucky. Loving scored 13 points in the fourth quarter. Mia Newton chipped in 14 points. Mari Atwell led Calvary Baptist with 23 points.
CALVARY BAPTIST 1 18 16 9 — 46: Atwell 23, Hauslett 14, L. Smith 4, Vaughn 1, A. Smith 2, Vaughn 2, Puckett 0, Starcher 0.
FAIRVIEW 15 11 11 22 — 59: Newton 14, Stidham 10, K. Loving 28, M. Loving 5, Mi. Caskey 2, Ma. Caskey 0, Meade 0.
Boys basketball
GREEN 82, GRACE CHRISTIAN 69: Levi Simpson scored 34 points as the Bobcats overcame an early deficit to beat the Soldiers in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Gabe McBee scored 17 points and Abe McBee 13.
Luke Tanner paced Grace Christian with 20 points. Dave Wiebe scored 18, Johnny Holenbey 12 and Caleb Romans 10.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 17 14 24 14 — 69: Tanner 20, Romans 10, Wiebe 18, Holenbey 12, Johnson 5, Bailey 2, Nicholas 0.
GREEN 13 25 27 17 — 82: Blevin 8, Simpson 34, Knapp 8, A. McBee 13, Waddell 2, G. McBee 17, Kimbler 0, Salyers 0, Maynard 0.
RIVER VALLEY 53, SYMMES VALLEY 45: The Raiders outscored the Vikings 19-11 in the fourth quarter to pull away in Willow Wood, Ohio. Connor Clay scored 14 points, Jade Alderman 13 and Mason Browning 10 for River Valley. Ethan Smith paced Symmes Valley with 20 points.
RIVER VALLEY 6 21 7 19 — 53: Evans 9, Browning 10, Kruthaup 0, Bennett 1, Clay 14, Alderman 13, Mollohan 2, Thornton 0, Truance 4, Tooney 0.
SYMMES VALLEY 13 12 9 11 — 45: Smith 20, Beckett 8, Jones 7, Saunders 5, Ross 4, Simpkins 1, Taylor 0.
PND 58, SOUTH GALLIA 22: Dominic Sparks scored 16 points and Cody Metzler 12 to lead Portsmouth Notre Dame to a triumph over the Rebels.
FAIRVIEW 66, GREENUP COUNTY 63: Tanner Johnson scored 22 points, including a key steal and layup with 52 seconds left, to lift the Eagles (1-0) over the Musketeers (0-1) in Westwood, Kentucky.
Tamel Smith scored 19 points and Mason Cox 13 as Clarence Thompson won his debut game as Fairview’s coach. Steven Day and Isaac Johnson grabbed 10 rebounds each. Cohen Underwood led Greenup County with 26 points.
