ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — Jayda Allie scored 16 points and Jazmyn Wheeler 14 to lead Cabell Midland to a 69-31 rout of St. Albans Saturday afternoon in girls high school basketball.
Autumn Lewis and K.K. Potter each chipped in nine points apiece for the Knights (9-2).
Cabell Midland, ranked third in Class AAAA, returns to action at 7 p.m., Wednesday at top-ranked Huntington High.
TOLSIA 64, WAYNE 60: The Rebels (3-5) outscored the Pioneers 42-34 in the second half in an upset in Glenhayes.
Selena Browning and Autumn Block each scored 17 points for Tolsia, ranked ninth in Class A. Kerigan Salmons scored 16 and Julie Boone snagged 12 rebounds. Browning grabbed eight rebounds, blocked nine shots and issued five assists.
Alanna Eves led Wayne (11-2), ranked third in Class AAA, with 26 points. Jasmine Taylor scored 12.
WAYNE 21 8 14 18 — 60: Eves 26, Tabor 12, Stroud 8, Wallace 8, Marshall 3, Brooks 3.
TOLSIA 8 14 20 22 — 64: Browning 17, Block 17, Salmons 16, Boone 7, Pollinger 5, Litton 2.
RIVER VIEW 63, TOLSIA 62: Trista Lester scored 16 points and Jenna Atwell 10 as the Raiders (12-2) edged the Rebels (2-5) in Bradshaw, West Virginia.
Chloe Mitchum scored 10 points for River View. Selena Browning scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Tolsia. Julie Boone scored 15 points and snagged 10 rebounds. Kylea Pollinger scored 10 points.
NITRO 79, POINT PLEASANT 32: Brooklyn Goins scored 28 points as the Wildcats (11-1) routed the guest Big Blacks.
Baylee Goins scored 14 points and issued 12 assists. Taylor Maddox and Emily Lancaster each scored 10 points. Brooke Warner led Point Pleasant with 13 points.
Boys basketball
HURRICANE 51, POINT PLEASANT 50: Dillon Tingler scored 17 points and Elijah Compton 10 as the Redskins (5-8) ran their winning streak to three.
Kyelar Morrow and Hunter Bush led the Big Blacks (5-8) with 17 points each. Eric Chapman scored 15.
WINFIELD 51, LOGAN 45: Ethan Kincaid and Thomas Morris each scored 10 points to lift the homestanding Generals (8-5) over the Wildcats (8-4).
Scottie Browning led Logan, which led 36-35 after three quarters, with 15 points. Garrett Williamson scored 12 and Jaron Glick 10.
POCA 68, NITRO 40: University of Virginia commit Isaac McNeely made nine 3-pointers and scored 41 points as the Dots (8-3), ranked second in Class AA, walloped the Wildcats.
McNeeley made all of his shots in the first half and scored 21 points in the second quarter to help Poca to a 44-18 lead. Kolton Painter led Nitro (8-3), the No. 4 team in Class AAA, with 12 points.
Baseball
RUSSELL 5, IRONTON 3: The Red Devils jumped to a 3-0 lead on their way to a victory over the host Fighting Tigers (2-1), who loaded the bases in the seventh inning, but scored just once.
C.J.Bartam earned the win. R.J. Rigsby went 2 for 2 for Russell. Ethan Sharp was 2 for 3.
RUSSELL 300 020 0 — 5 8 4
IRONTON 100 010 1 — 3 5 3
Bartram, McKnight (5), Rigsby (7) and Rigsby, Worthington (7); Kleinman, Taylor (5) and Freeman.
Hitting: (R) Sharp 2-3, Rigsby 2-2, Blanton 2B.
Softball
CHESAPEAKE 6, SOUTH GALLIA 1: Errika Bowman struck out 14 and pitched a four-hitter to lead the Panthers past the visiting Rebels.
South Gallia scored in the first, but Chesapeake tied it in the bottom of the inning, then took the lead in the second on RBI singles by Riley Isaacs and Hannah Webb. Isaacs went 3 for 4. Madison French was 2 for 3.
SOUTH GALLIA 100 000 0 — 1 4 0
CHESAPEAKE 122 010 x — 6 10 0
Waugh, Rutt (4) and Hurlow; Bowman and Bishop.
Hitting: (C) Isaacs 3-4, French 2-3 2B.
Track and field
COAL GROVE WINS JACKSON MEET: Coal Grove’s girls won the Jackson Invitational Friday night, totaling 138 points to outpace runner-up Wheelersburg by eight points. Jackson was third, with 99, followed by Northwest with 69, Vinton County with 63, Rock Hill with 38, River Valley woth 37, Eastern-Pike with 20, Oak Hill with 19 and South Webster with 10.
Wheelersburg’s Lauren Jolly won high point honors, with 38, after winning the 100- and 300-meter hurdles and the 200-meter dash.
Coal Grove dominated the relays. The Hornets’ 4x800-meter relay team of Addi Dillow, Abbey Hicks, Laura Hamm and Elli Holmes won in 11:09.02. The 4x200 relay squad of Kylie Montgomery, Olivia Kingery, Maddie McDaniel and Kylee Thomas won in 1:54.7. The 4x100 unit of Kelsey Fraley, Montgomery, Dillow and McDaniel won in 54.55. The 4x400 squad of Hamm, Montgomery, Kingery and Thomas won in 4:25.21.
Thomas won the 400-meter dash in 1:02.97 and Holmes the 3,200 in 12:42.45.
Northwest won the boys portion with 138.5 points. Coal Grove was second with 108, followed by Wheelersburg with 81.5, Rock Hill with 77, Jackson with 71, Vinton County with 56, South Webster with 30, River Valley with 25, Eastern-Pike with 20 and Oak Hill with 10.
Coal Grove’s Ben Compliment won the discus throw with a fling of 138-3.5 and the shot put with a heave of 50-0. Victor Day of Rock Hill leaped 5-8 to win the high jump.
Golf
KNIGHTS HELP SOUTH WIN: Taylor Sargent and Cameron Jarvis of Cabell Midland helped the South defeat the North 11.5-3.5 in the 11th Annual North-South Junior Matches Saturday at The Resort at Glade Springs, West Virginia.
The 18-hole event featured nine holes of match play, followed by 10 singles matches.
Sargent teamed with Hurricane’s Savannah Hawkins to defeat Molly McLean and Emma Nicol 2 and 1. Jarvis joined Bryson Beaver to beat James Dailey and Gavin Goodrich 2 and 1. Sargent then defeat Nicol 1 up. Jarvis topped Goodrich 2 and 1. McLean defeated Hawkins 2 and 1.