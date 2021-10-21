HUNTINGTON — Conference USA officially lost six member schools on Thursday morning.
Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, UAB, North Texas, UTSA and Rice all submitted applications earlier this week to leave Conference USA and join the American Athletic Conference.
The American Athletic Conference announced those applications were accepted, announcing the move just after 10 a.m. on Thursday morning, following a meeting between the AAC Board of Directors and commissioner Mike Aresco.
"I am extremely pleased to welcome these six outstanding universities to the American Athletic Conference," Aresco said. "This is a strategic expansion that accomplishes a number of goals as we take the conference into its second decade."
A major goal of the move was to replace media markets lost when Houston, UCF and Cincinnati left The American for the Big 12 last month.
Rice replaces Houston in the Houston market, Florida Atlantic maintains a Florida market with the UCF loss and the AAC adds a stronger Texas blueprint while also adding Charlotte and Birmingham.
According to the release, The American will have a presence in four of the top 10 and seven of the top 25 media markets, which is expected to help the league maintain its extensive television rights package with ESPN and other partners that runs through 2031.
According to the AAC release, membership in The American for those six schools is yet to be determined.
What has been determined is that the defection of six programs leaves Conference USA down to just eight current members -- Marshall, Old Dominion, Western Kentucky, Middle Tennessee, FIU, Southern Miss, Louisiana Tech and UTEP.
There is discussion that several of those teams -- Marshall included -- are exploring options outside of Conference USA, leaving the future of the league in peril.
Marshall and Southern Miss have been the most rumored teams being discussed to the Sun Belt. Sources say Southern Miss' move to the Sun Belt is imminent while Marshall could also make the jump, if hurdles are cleared.
Marshall could also opt to stay in Conference USA if the league is able to viably maintain its conference footprint, which will be no easy task.
The league loses much of its West division with just Louisiana Tech and UTEP likely left if Southern Miss leaves.
UTEP also could be exploring its options, given the leftover footprint of Conference USA would severely hinder the Miners' athletic programs from a travel standpoint.
Conference USA's league offices could also be facing major changes, given the change in landscape this week.
If the league would find a way to survive the poaching, it doesn't seem ideal for the league's offices to remain in the Dallas-metro area (Irving, Texas) if the majority of its league members are located in the eastern United States.
That notion has caused talk surrounding the Sun Belt to also include Old Dominion and possibly James Madison, whose decision could become key in whether Conference USA is able to move forward.
Closer to Huntington, the buzz surrounding Marshall is strong, but the internal plight facing Marshall athletics is more intriguing than the realignment itself, given the university has a presidential search on-going and a subsequent athletic director search on the horizon.
Currently, the onus is on interim athletic director Jeff O'Malley and exiting president Jerome Gilbert to guide Marshall's future in the right direction.
With the American Athletic Conference moving quickly in sustaining its membership, it is expected that Conference USA and the Sun Belt each look to do the same, although Marshall's current administrative situation will likely have the school looking to take a more methodical approach, given its unique circumstances.
The good news is that each have extended experience in the landscape of higher education with O'Malley also being heavily active during the 2013 overhaul of Conference USA, which also came at the hands of the American Athletic Conference.
The American Athletic Conference's latest decision to take six Conference USA schools means that 12 of the 14 football playing schools within the league have been Conference USA members within the last decade.
Only Navy and Temple have never played as part of Conference USA.
Navy was an independent until 2015 when they joined the AAC.
Temple has been in the American Athletic Conference since leaving the Mid-American Conference after the 2011 season.