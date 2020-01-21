HUNTINGTON — Grace Christian has brought the best out in Chesapeake’s Blake Anderson.
The guard sank a three-point basket late to force overtime in the first meeting against the Soldiers, a game Chesapeake win eventually won, 41-38.
What could Anderson do to top that? How about sinking a floater in the lane with two seconds left to give the Lady Panthers the win, 44-43, on Monday night at Grace Christian.
Grace Christian, down 41-29 with 4:33 left to play charged back to take the lead, 43-42, on a bucket by Samantha Wells with 1:05 left. With 18.9 to go, Chesapeake fouled Karmen Bruton, but she missed both attempts and the visitors got the rebound and worked for the final shot.
“We fell apart in the fourth quarter,” Chesapeake coach Chris Ball said. “We had some girls throwing the ball around the gym. We decided to let one of two people do it, Blake or Maddie (Ward), and hope they get the shot.”
Anderson said she took advantage of a screen to hit the trey that forced overtime in the first meeting. This time, she dribbled the ball out front, eventually went to the hoop, got between two defenders and hit the floater for the game-winner. The Soldiers could not get off a shot after that.
“I couldn’t penetrate, I couldn’t see the clock,” Anderson said. “I knew time was winding down. I split the defense and got inside. I work on the floater a lot.”
Anderson and Ward each scored 13 points to lead Chesapeake (8-8).
Wells led all scorers with 19 points and Emily Hutchinson added 13 for the Soldiers (10-3).
In the first meeting, Chesapeake trailed at the half, 16-5. This time, the deficit was 16-13. After a 3-pointer by the Soldiers, the Panthers scored 14 points for a 27-19 lead.
“I told the girls we’re in better shape,” Ball said. “We put pressure on them and got some turnovers.”
Chesapeake led 41-29 with 3:34 left after Ward made two free throws. Grace Christian then resorted to pressure defense. The Soldiers forced turnovers and ran off 10 straight points to get within 41-39. After Kandace Pauley made one of two free throws with 1:29 left, the Panthers led, 42-29. Two straight turnovers and scores by Grace Christian gave the home team the lead, 43-42, with 1:05 left. That set up the final drama.
“We’re usually very strong in the third quarter,” Ward said. “We had trouble against their press. We shouldn’t get nervous in those situations.”
“We had a bad stretch,” Soldiers coach Kirk Wells said. “I had Blake in AAU ball. We got in a 3-2 to keep them from penetrating. She made the play. That’s basketball.”
Grace Christian now heads to Greenville, South Carolina, for a three-day tournament. That gives the Soldiers a total of six games in eight days.
“It showed,” Wells said of possible fatigue. “We battled back.”
Chesapeake is back in action Thursday at Ohio Valley Conference leader Coal Grove.
CHESAPEAKE 6 7 20 11 — 44: Pauley 8, Hicks 2, Anderson 13, McComas 4, Ward 13, Duncan 4.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 4 12 9 18 — 43: Wells 19, Hutchinson 12, Bruton 8, Bailey 2, Pyle 2.