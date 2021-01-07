CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Chesapeake won its third consecutive game on Thursday behind the scoring and rebounding of Blake Anderson and Maddie Ward as the Panthers defeated Rock Hill 55-29 at Panthers Gym.
Beside Anderson’s game-high 18 points and Ward’s 17 points, Chesapeake (7-3 overall, 5-2 Ohio Valley Conference) had double figure scoring from Ashlee Conley who posted 10 points in the win.
Anderson also recorded 12 rebounds in the contest while grabbed seven boards.
“I just play as hard as I can,” Anderson said. “We needed (the win) we were supposed to be the big dogs of the game so it’s a good one to bring home.”
Ward got things started early for Chesapeake, hitting a 3-pointer to start the game and answering a Rock Hill foul shot with a second triple for an early 6-1 lead.
Then Anderson answered with five points while Conley closed out the opening period with two field goals to give the Panthers a 17-6 lead.
Anderson took over late in the second quarter, closing out the final 50 seconds with seven points including an offensive rebound that she was able to put back for a 2-point basket as time expired and a 33-12 advantage for Chesapeake at the break.
Conley led off the third quarter with two 3-pointers a 39-16 Panthers’ lead and head coach Chris Ball slowed down the offensive pace.
Ball had Chesapeake play keep away from Rock Hill to control the clock the rest of the way.
“I liked our intensity,” Ball said. “I thought for four quarters we brought intensity and we had been lacking that in some games and some quarters and its hurt us.”
Eric Bailey, first-year head coach of Rock Hill, said he knew the game would be an uphill climb for his Redwomen squad, but wanted the team to return to Pedro, Ohio with a lesson learned.
“We learned we always got to stay mental in the press,” Bailey said. “We left our guard and she got trapped with no one to throw it to.”
Hadyn Bailey kept Rock Hill (2-9, 1-5) in the game early by drawing shooting fouls and hitting the Redwomen’s first field goal in the game. Bailey finished with eight points.
Cigi Pancake led Rock Hill with six rebounds.
“Rock Hill has got some solid girls and they stepped up well and performed well against us,” Ward said. “I could have made some more shots, it was a rough shooting night for us, but I think our performance as a team was good.”
Both teams will follow the game with non-conference opponents. Chesapeake will be at Greenup County on Saturday for a 6 p.m. tipoff. Rock Hill will travel to Piketon on Saturday for a noon game against the Redstreaks.
ROCK HILL 6 6 7 10 — 29: Matney 3, H. Bailey 8, Scott 6, Easterling 2, J. Bailey 1, Pancake 4, Hanshaw 5.
CHESAPEAKE 17 16 16 6 — 55: Dillon 3, Isaacs 3, Anderson 18, McComas 2, Ward 17, Duncan 2, Conley 10.