WILLOW WOOD, Ohio -- Chesapeake (4-2) raced to an 18-8 lead and rolled to a 61-52 victory over Symmes Valley (5-5) Monday night in girls high school basketball.
The Vikings pulled within 26-21 by halftime, but the Panthers pulled away in the second half.
Blake Anderson led Chesapeake with 20 points. Maddie Ward scored 17 points. Freshman Morgan Lyons paced Symmes Valley with 21 points and Desiree Simpson chipped in 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Jenna Malone also pulled down 10 rebounds.
The Panthers return to action Wednesday at home vs. Fairland at 5:45 p.m. The Vikings entertain New Boston on Monday.
CHESAPEAKE 18 8 15 20 -- 61: Pauley 2, Dillon 0, Isaacs 3, Anderson 20, McComas 8, Ward 17, Duncan 7, Conley 4.
SYMMES VALLEY 8 13 12 19 -- 52: Malone 0, M. Lyons 21, J. Lyons 0, Simpson 17, Thompson 8, Gordon 0, Gothard 6, Klaiber 0.
OAK HILL 55, RIVER VALLEY 48: Brooke Howard scored 17 points as the host Oaks beat the Raiders.
Chloe Chambers scored 16 points and Baylee Howard 14 for Oak Hill. Hannah Jacks led River Valley (4-4) with 17 points. Lauren Twyman scored 14 points.
Boys
CHESAPEAKE 66, PORTSMOUTH 43: Levi Blankenship scored 17 points to lead the Panthers to a rout of the Trojans on Norm Persin Court.
Chris Duff paced Portsmouth with 24 points.
BUCKEYE VALLEY 70, FAIRLAND 61: Dylan Thompson scored 17 points to help the Barons (4-0) defeat the Dragons in Delaware, Ohio.
Owen Osborne scored 13 points and Troy Scowden 10 for Buckeye Valley, which led 29-17 at halftime. Aiden Porter led Fairland (5-2) with 22 points. Clayton Thomas scored 20 points and Jacob Polcyn 12.
FAIRLAND 11 6 17 27 -- 61: Polcyn 12, Porter 22, Hunt 4, Thomas 20, Schmidt 3.
BUCKEYE VALLEY 16 13 14 27 -- 70: Thompson 17, Kurtz 7, Rotondo 7, Foltz 4, Osborne 13, Radcliffe 8, Scowden 10, Stalf 4.
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 60, ROCK HILL 45: The Titans (3-1) outscored the Redmen 21-10 in the fourth quarter to win in Pedro, Ohio.
Rock Hill (1-3) led 20-18 at halftime, but Jonathan Strickland scored 11 points in the third quarter to rally Portsmouth Notre Dame. Dylan Seison then scored 12 points in the fourth quarter as the Titans took control.
Strickland led Portsmouth Notre Dame with 16 points. Seison scored 14 and Caleb Nichols 13. Owen Hankins led the Redmen with 12 points. Brayden Malone and Lane Smith each scored 10.