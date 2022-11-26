The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

In a game that would have been better served being played in the Mylan Park Aquatic Center than through a downpour in Boone Pickens Stadium in the not-so-aptly named town of Stillwater, Oklahoma, West Virginia found a life raft in the person of running back Jaylen Anderson and defeated Oklahoma State 24-19 Saturday.

It was a game where a lifetime of sidebars merged into a dramatic story to allow the West Virginia senior class to end its final game feeling as though it could — and did — walk on water.

