HUNTINGTON — It started when Marshall football defensive coordinator Lance Guidry came to Huntington from Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Guidry, the former head coach at McNeese State University, was chosen as the Thundering Herd's defensive coordinator when Charles Huff took over the program. Then came former Herd safety Cory McCoy, a transfer who played for Guidry while with the Cowboys.
It was a defensive system that fit McCoy's skill set and he became a reliable piece of the secondary for Marshall in his first and only season with the team.
The road from McNeese State to Marshall opened up again for Marshall newcomer Andre Sam, a sixth-year senior who transferred from the Cowboys to the Herd for his final year of college football. Given the similar paths Sam and McCoy took to get to Huntington, Huff said it gives more continuity to an already experienced defensive unit.
He likened Sam's on-field play to that of former Herd safety McCoy, who was an impact player after arriving in Huntington for is only season with the Herd.
"A little but taller than Cory. If they got in a foot race it would be down to the wire," Huff said. "But he's a little bit taller and a little bit longer so he flashes a little bit more. I think his background with the defense has helped him come in and get rolling."
In his one year in the defense, McCoy played in all 13 games, recorded 68 total tackles, two interceptions, a pair of fumble recoveries and a sack with four pass breakups. Sam's familiarity with the defense could play into his favor in 2022.
"He kind had a leg up on some of the other guys on defense. He got a pick on the goal line Saturday and went 96 faster than the blink of an eye," Huff said of Sam's performance in the first full scrimmage of the spring.
Sam becomes a piece of the secondary that also includes Austin Peay transfer Isaiah Norman, who is still learning the nuances of the defense but has made progress nonetheless.
"Isaiah is a guy who is a little bit more of a physical thumper guy so we're playing him a little more. He'll be similar to Brandon Drayton's position if that makes sense," Huff said. "Drayton probably has a little more experience at this level and was able to anticipate things a little better."
In coverage situations, it's less likely for safeties to be left in one-on-one situations as the defensive scheme Huff and Guidry present is one that keeps the safeties as field roamers. Even so, the group has made an impression halfway through spring practice.
"We do so much where we're moving guys it really doesn't put our safeties in much coverage threats where those guys are in one-on-one situations," Huff said. "Even then, you can see them reading the quarterbacks eyes and getting to the right depths, overlapping some routes which is a good sign."