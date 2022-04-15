CANNONSBURG, Ky. — Cabell Midland might want to be made angry before every game.
The Knights (10-5) defeated Kentucky team Harrison County 4-1 Friday in high school softball in the Tri-State Showcase at Boyd County.
The game was delayed 35 minutes after umpires ruled that Knights Brooke and K.K. Wallace were ineligible to play because of ear piercings prohibited by the Kentucky High Athletic Association. KHSAA rules allow “medical alert” devices, but umpires determined the Wallace girls’ items didn’t meet such qualifications.
Cabell Midland unsuccessfully argued that the players had medical waivers because what appeared to be jewelry actually were implants to control the players’ migraines.
“Apparently you can’t have any piercings at all for any reason,” said Cabell Midland coach Herman Beckett, who an umpire restricted to the dugout for arguing in the sixth inning. An inning earlier, a Knights statistician was ejected for fussing with umpires.
Quinn Ballengee gave Cabell Midland a 1-0 lead in the third inning with a home run to center field. Ballengee said she knew it was gone as soon as she hit the ball.
“I think that got our momentum up,” Ballengee said. “It got us fired up.”
That the sophomore shortstop homered surprised even her after the pregame ruckus.
“I couldn’t get engaged in the game,” Ballengee said of the controversy. “I went in the dugout and got myself focused.”
The Thorobreds scored in the fourth when Kara Hines raced home when Shyanne Ross struck out, but the ball was dropped and the whiff had to be completed with a throw from catcher to first base.
The Knights won it with three runs in fourth, two when pitcher Julie Persinger caught a bunt by Haley Rowe but threw the ball down the left-field line trying for a double play, allowing two runners to score. Faith Johnson followed with a single to plate Olivia Bell, who had doubled.
Jess Terry earned the win in relief, combining with Hayden Hicks on a one-hitter. Ballengee was 2 for 3 and made two spectacular catches for the last outs. Destiny Hale went 2 for 3.
HARRISON COUNTY 000 100 0 — 1 1 1
CABELL MIDLAND 001 300 x — 4 9 1
Hicks, Terry (4) and Rose; J. Persinger and Hodgins.
Hitting: (CM) Ballengee 2-3 HR 2B, Hale 2-3, Bell 2B, Perdue 2B.
IRONTON 8, BATH COUNTY 6: A much-anticipated pitching duel turned into a slugfest as Ironton (6-1) defeated Bath County in the Tri-State Showcase.
Keegan Moore won what figured to be a pitching duel with Kirsten Vice, but struggled in the last two innings, giving up a pair of home runs to Ashley Rogers, who drove in four. Moore struck out 12 to improve to 6-1.
The Fighting Tigers teed off on Vice (16-5), who leads all pitchers in Kentucky in wins. Katelyn Moore went 3 for 4 with two runs batted in and scored twice.
“I haven’t been hitting well lately,” Katelyn Moore said. “I had a decent game. I wasn’t so nervous. (Vice) is good, but she didn’t intimidate me.”
Bath County (16-5) had scored 10 or more runs eight times this season, but struggled with Moore’s fastball up in the zone. The Ohio University signee was pitching a no-hitter through 52/3 innings before Diamond Wills reached on a bunt single and Rogers followed with a homer to start a rally that fell two runs short.
Ashtyn Barrett and Wills singled in the seventh to set up Rogers’ second home run to right, setting the score.
Ironton, coming off a 4-2 loss to Gallia Academy on Thursday, took a 1-0 lead in the first when Bella Sorbilli singled home Emily Weber. In the second, Katelyn Moore scored on Jada Rogers’ fielders choice. Braylon Wallace then crossed the plate when Weber also hit into a fielder’s choice.
The Tigers made it 5-0 in the third when Aubrey Ferguson knocked in Katie Williams, then Katelyn Moore drove in Sorbilli. Jada Rogers scored on an error in the fifth and Ferguson and Katelyn Moore smacked consecutive doubles and scored in the fifth.
“I feel like I’m this game everyone clicked,” Sorbilli said.
Keegan Moore went 2 for 3, Sorbilli 2 for 4 and Wallace 2 for 3. For the Wildcats, Ashley Rogers was 2 for 3 and Wills 2 for 4.
BATH COUNTY 000 003 3 — 6 6 3
IRONTON 122 120 x — 8 13 3
Vice and Hughes; Ke. Moore and Brammer.
Hitting: (BC) Wills 2-4, Rogers 2-4 2 HR 4 RBIs; (I) Ke. Moore 2-3 2B, Weber 2B, Sorbilli 2-4, Ferguson 2B, Ka. Moore 3-4 2B 2 RBIs, Wallace 2-3.
BOYD COUNTY 9, ROWAN COUNTY 5: Sara Bays felt like she was still at the beach Friday night when Boyd County welcomed Rowan County in the Tri-State Showcase.
Bays did yard work for the Lions in the stiff spring breeze while swinging at a pitch that seemed the size of a beach ball to lead Boyd County to a win over Rowan County. Bays finished the night 3 for 3 with two home runs and six RBIS. Her first homer came in the home half the first after Boyd County worked the bases loaded on a pair of hit batters and a walk. With one swing of the bat, Bays deposited the ball well past the 210-foot sign in center field for a 4-1 lead.
“About a week ago, she was kind of jumping at the ball,” Boyd County skipper Dave Wheeler said. “But since we’ve been back home, she’s started letting the ball travel. She hit the ball the first time really good, then she went opposite field on the second. To do that, that’s hard to do. You have to stay back and do everything right and she did.”
Bays second home run came in the third, a two-run shot to left for her second long ball in as many at bats.
“(Trinity Lambert) had good speed and spin on the ball and when I get up to bat, I just have to blank out everything and just swing,” Bays said. “If you blank everything out and just swing, you don’t even know where it’s going.”
Bays said she just wanted to come through for her team.
“I was really excited seeing all my teammates on the bases and I knew they needed me to hit this,” Bays said. “It felt good.”