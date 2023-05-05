The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Cut twice by the Indianapolis Colts before the 2022 season began, Alex Mollette's dream of playing professional football was kept alive when he was drafted by the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL last November. 

Mollette, who started in 46 of the 52 games he played in during his Thundering Herd football career, made the most of it by starting each of the Roughnecks' 11 games in 2023. 

