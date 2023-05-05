Marshall offensive lineman Alex Mollette (55) pushes running back Rasheen Ali (22) into the end zone for a score as the Herd takes on Appalachian State during an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept 23, 2021, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Cut twice by the Indianapolis Colts before the 2022 season began, Alex Mollette's dream of playing professional football was kept alive when he was drafted by the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL last November.
Mollette, who started in 46 of the 52 games he played in during his Thundering Herd football career, made the most of it by starting each of the Roughnecks' 11 games in 2023.
His reward? Another shot in the National Football League.
On Thursday, Mollette received an invitation to minicamp with the Seattle Seahawks, marking the second consecutive season in which an NFL team has shown interest in the former Herd lineman.
After signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Colts in May 2022, Mollette was cut a matter of weeks later, then signed back in August due to injuries suffered by Indianapolis players in training camp.
Mollette, though, was let go again by the Colts but drafted 65th overall by Houston in the most recent XFL draft. He made the 53-man roster when they were announced ahead of the season in February.
Marshall coach Charles Huff said Mollette is living out what he and the coaching staff try and teach their players -- and that his journey should be one that inspires.
"We don't promise them they are going to play in the NFL, make $300 million and be drafted in the first round," Huff said. "If they can create value for themselves, if they can continue to trust the process, opportunities come, and Alex is one of the guys that has taken advantage of that.
"That's the story of what we try and get our players to understand. I'm really excited for Alex and the guys that get to watch him and have that chance, that opportunity, and for him to make the most of it."
His 11 starts for the Roughnecks in a single season were the third-most in his college and professional career. He started 12 games with the Herd in 2021 and 13 in 2019.
Mollette played at center and led the way for the league's leading rusher, Abram Smith, who carried 157 times for 788 yards and seven touchdowns.
Houston quarterback Jordan Ta'amu was second in the XFL in passing yards (1,878) and threw 14 touchdowns to just three interceptions. He finished seventh in the league in rushing yards (301) and tacked on another three touchdowns for the Roughnecks, who won the South Division but fell to the Arlington Renegades in the first round of the playoffs.
Three players from the 2023 Marshall football team signed undrafted free agent deals after the recent NFL Draft: Khalan Laborn (San Francisco 49ers), Abraham Beauplan (Minnesota Vikings) and Isaiah Norman (Kansas City Chiefs).
Mollette is the second Herd alumnus to receive an invite to mini-camp this week, joining Henry Colombi, who spent his sixth and final college season in 2023 with the Thundering Herd after two years at Utah State and three with Texas Tech.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
