HUNTINGTON — Anthony Watts has a sense of déjà vu entering the last regular season game for Marshall football, but he couldn’t be more thankful for it.
After playing four years at Purdue, Watts didn’t suit up at all last season and transferred to Marshall with one year of eligibility remaining, and is taking in every snap like it’s his last.
Saturday will be the sixth and final home game that Watts’ experiences at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, but he’s not a stranger to the emotions that come with Senior Day.
“A couple years ago I thought that was my last college game but I was blessed to be in a position where God gave me another chance,” Watts said. “I’m more in a thankful state of mind versus a sad state of mind and feeling like it’s all over because I’ve felt that feeling of it being over before.”
Watts played in 38 games in four seasons at Purdue, logging 78 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and an interception with the Boilermakers. This season at Marshall, he’s been part of deep rotation of defensive lineman but has produced 27 tackles, three and a half tackles for loss and sacks in 11 games.
With one more regular season game left, he can sense his collegiate career coming to a close.
“It’s just like, ‘Wow, I made it to the finish line, did what I know I could do and beat the odds,’” Watts said.
This weekend will mark the last time Watts, a defensive lineman for the Thundering Herd, suits up for a regular season game.
The same goes for defensive back Joshua Bowers, who has family driving up from his hometown of Bradenton, Florida, to watch him play in his final home game against Georgia State on Saturday, two days after Thanksgiving.
“I’m thankful for my family, really,” Bowers said. “They’ve taken the drive 15 hours from Florida so I’m really thankful for them.”
But it won’t be his last game for Bowers, Watts or any other Herd senior, as the Herd secured bowl eligibility with a win over Georgia Southern, giving them one last chance to throw on the pads and lace up the cleats.
“It feels great,” senior defensive back Steven Gilmore said of reaching bowl eligibility. “As a senior, playing an extra game is always good because you never know if you’re going to have another game or not. We all deserve it, we all work hard for it, so it’s a blessing.”
It was as important to the underclassmen as it was anybody on the roster.
“Getting that win for these seniors and getting that extra game, that was big for us coming in,” quarterback Cam Fancher said.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.