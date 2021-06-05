The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Wheelersburg's Boo Sturgill shouts as she heads to the plate after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning of a Division III state softball semifinal vs. Sherwood Fairview in Akron, Ohio.

 DERRICK WEBB Southern Ohio Sports Authority

AKRON, Ohio — Wheelersburg hit well, but Sherwood Fairview hit better.

The Apaches (27-1) smacked 15 hits on their way to a 10-8 victory over Wheelersburg (26-2) Saturday in an Ohio Division III state softball tournament semifinal at Firestone Stadium.

The Pirates jumped to a 2-0 lead on a hit and a pair of Fairview errors in the first inning. The Apaches got a run back in the bottom of the inning, but Boo Sturgill homered with Brynley Preston aboard in the second to push the Pirates’ lead to 4-1.

Fairview answered in the bottom of the inning when Anna Ankney smashed a grand slam to give the Apaches the lead. Alyssa Merritt hit a two-run single in the third to make it 7-4.

Wheelersburg rallied. Sturgill drove in a run on a groundout before Haley Myers tied it 7-7 with a two-run single.

Fairview regained the lead when Clair Shiniger drove in a run, then scored on a hit by Ankney to make it 9-7. Merritt singled home a run for a 10-7 lead.

Sydney Skiver homered for the Pirates in the seventh to set the score.

Ankney finished 2 for 3 with five runs batted in. Merritt was 4 for 4 with three RBI. Allison Rhoades went 3 for 4. Paige Ricica and Shiniger each went 2 for 4. For Wheelersburg, Sturgill drove in three runs.

Fairview advances to Sunday’s championship game against Canfield South Range, which beat Johnstown Monroe 5-1 in the other semifinal.

WHEELERSBURG 220 300 1 — 8 6 1

SHERWOOD FAIRVIEW 142 021 x — 10 15 5

P. Ricica and O. Ricica; Howard and Preston.

Hitting: (W) Sturgill HR 3 RBI, Skiver HR, Howard 2B, Preston 2B; (SF) Ankney 2-3 HR 5 RBI, Rhodes 3-4 2B, P. Ricica 2-4 2B, Merritt 4-4 2B 3 RBI, Shiniger 2-4 3B.

