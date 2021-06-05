AKRON, Ohio — Wheelersburg hit well, but Sherwood Fairview hit better.
The Apaches (27-1) smacked 15 hits on their way to a 10-8 victory over Wheelersburg (26-2) Saturday in an Ohio Division III state softball tournament semifinal at Firestone Stadium.
The Pirates jumped to a 2-0 lead on a hit and a pair of Fairview errors in the first inning. The Apaches got a run back in the bottom of the inning, but Boo Sturgill homered with Brynley Preston aboard in the second to push the Pirates’ lead to 4-1.
Fairview answered in the bottom of the inning when Anna Ankney smashed a grand slam to give the Apaches the lead. Alyssa Merritt hit a two-run single in the third to make it 7-4.
Wheelersburg rallied. Sturgill drove in a run on a groundout before Haley Myers tied it 7-7 with a two-run single.
Fairview regained the lead when Clair Shiniger drove in a run, then scored on a hit by Ankney to make it 9-7. Merritt singled home a run for a 10-7 lead.
Sydney Skiver homered for the Pirates in the seventh to set the score.
Ankney finished 2 for 3 with five runs batted in. Merritt was 4 for 4 with three RBI. Allison Rhoades went 3 for 4. Paige Ricica and Shiniger each went 2 for 4. For Wheelersburg, Sturgill drove in three runs.
Fairview advances to Sunday’s championship game against Canfield South Range, which beat Johnstown Monroe 5-1 in the other semifinal.
WHEELERSBURG 220 300 1 — 8 6 1
SHERWOOD FAIRVIEW 142 021 x — 10 15 5
P. Ricica and O. Ricica; Howard and Preston.
Hitting: (W) Sturgill HR 3 RBI, Skiver HR, Howard 2B, Preston 2B; (SF) Ankney 2-3 HR 5 RBI, Rhodes 3-4 2B, P. Ricica 2-4 2B, Merritt 4-4 2B 3 RBI, Shiniger 2-4 3B.