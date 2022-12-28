The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni, right, and assistant coach Cornelius Jackson talk on the sideline as the Herd takes on Coppin State during an NCAA men’s basketball game on Nov. 19 at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

HUNTINGTON — Victorious in 11 of its 13 games in non-conference play, a second season begins Thursday for the Marshall men’s basketball team.

As the Herd opens league play in its first season as members of the Sun Belt Conference, two formidable foes will make their way to the Cam Henderson Center as SBC play gets underway in the last week of the calendar year, beginning with a 7 p.m. contest against Appalachian State Thursday.

