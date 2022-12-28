Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni, right, and assistant coach Cornelius Jackson talk on the sideline as the Herd takes on Coppin State during an NCAA men’s basketball game on Nov. 19 at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Victorious in 11 of its 13 games in non-conference play, a second season begins Thursday for the Marshall men’s basketball team.
As the Herd opens league play in its first season as members of the Sun Belt Conference, two formidable foes will make their way to the Cam Henderson Center as SBC play gets underway in the last week of the calendar year, beginning with a 7 p.m. contest against Appalachian State Thursday.
“We’ll see you before the New Year because we’ve got two good ones coming in with Appalachian State and James Madison,” head coach Dan D’Antoni said after closing out the non-conference slate with a win over Glenville State. “It’ll be two good games and we need (the fans) to support. Our kids are going to play hard.”
The student-athletes had four days for the holiday before returning to practice on Monday, Dec. 26.
“That’ll give us Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before (playing) Appalachian State,” D’Antoni said. “It should be a fun season. We’ll see what happens.”
Marshall closed out non-conference play with an 11-2 record, tied with Southern Miss for the best record in the conference. It’s the team’s best start in non-conference play since the 2009-10 season when the team also went 11-2.
Appalachian State enters the league opener with a 7-6 overall record, suffering a double-digit loss to UC Santa Barbara its last time out before the holiday break.
But if there is one thing the Mountaineers do well, it’s defend.
App State leads the Sun Belt in defensive field goal percentage as it holds opponents to just 38.3% shooting from the field. Justin Abson is ranked No. 14 in the nation and second in the conference, with 31 blocks this season.
But the Herd touts some national rankings of its own as a team, perched in the top 10 nationally in a few statistics as it leads the country in offensive rebounds per game (15.54), ranks second in rebounds per game (43.69), fifth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.61), and is seventh in assists per game (19.2).
Freshman Micah Handlogten recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 13 points and 14 rebounds against Glenville State. Handlogten has 143 rebounds this season, fourth most in Division I men’s basketball, while his 34 blocks rank seventh.
Fifth-year senior Taevion Kinsey is the only player in the country averaging at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists. The Columbus, Ohio, native ranks fifth in the country in points scored with 275 through 13 games.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.