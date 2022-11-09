The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — At least two individuals within the Appalachian State football program will be in familiar territory when the Mountaineers come to Huntington to line up against Marshall for the third consecutive season.

Kicker Michael Hughes, a graduate of George Washington High School, and head coach Shawn Clark, who hails from the Mountain State's capital city of Charleston, will return to West Virginia but will stand on the opposite sideline from the Thundering Herd while plenty of friends and family watch from the stands at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you