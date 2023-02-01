HUNTINGTON — A four-game road swing for the Marshall University men’s basketball team begins Thursday as it travels to Boone, North Carolina, to face the Appalachian State Mountaineers.
The game is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.
It’s the second meeting between the Herd and App State this season, the first of which was the Sun Belt Conference opener for both teams on Dec. 29, a 79-53 home victory for Marshall.
But this time, circumstances are different.
The Mountaineers are winners of their last three contests and have taken six of their last eight outings since losing the first two games on the league slate.
That includes road wins over James Madison and Old Dominion and home triumphs against Coastal Carolina, Troy, Georgia State and Arkansas State.
“Everybody plays a little different. We’re going down to App State and we handled them fairly decent here, but they’ve gotten better and are playing better basketball right now,” Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni said.
“This is a tough league. I said that and people thought I was nuts, but this league is as strong as the one we came from and we just have to keep playing focused.”
The Herd lost just twice in January and seek to usher in February by keeping things rolling. Two of Marshall’s last three games have gone to overtime — the latter a 86-82 loss to ULM that snapped a five-game win streak — but the Herd bounced back with a dominant 38-point victory over Georgia State the last time it took the court.
The trio of Tyree Boykin (15 points per game), Terrance Harcum (12.4) and Donovan Gregory (11.4) have continued to be the top scorers for the Mountaineers, and each of their scoring averages have increased through the first 10 games of league play.
The Mountaineers are allowing 64.2 points per game, the second-best mark in the SBC, and Marshall comes in second in scoring average per game (82.8 ppg), trailing James Madison by just one-tenth of a point in that category.
The Herd has three players which average double-figure scoring per contest, Taevion Kinsey (21.3), Andrew Taylor (19.2) and Kamdyn Curfman (12.3). Kinsey and Taylor have each scored at least 10 points in all 23 games this season. Freshman Micah Handlogten’s 60 blocked shots lead the conference.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
