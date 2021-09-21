HUNTINGTON - In looking at Appalachian State's offense, much is made of the fact that the Mountaineers have two running backs in the top-50 in FBS rushing statistics.
However, the triple-threat at wide receiver plays a big part in the overall success of the offense, which helps open the running game, too.
The receiver group features several super-seniors - 2020 seniors who took advantage of the NCAA's extra year due to COVID-19 - who bring both experience and talent for graduate transfer quarterback Chase Brice.
Thomas Hennigan has been the leader of the receiver group and the focal point over the last couple years, but Corey Sutton and Malik Williams have come on strong as teams look to take Hennigan away.
Last week against Elon, Sutton and Williams caught all 11 targets thrown their way as they finished with 128 and 123 yards receiving, respectively.
"I just think they work together," Marshall head coach Charles Huff said. "All three of those guys really compliment each other and it forces defenses to not be able to double or focus on one. When you do that, you usually get an opportunity to get one of those three guys on a lesser defender or in an open area."
Especially in the case of the blitz-heavy Herd, it creates quite the dilemma - one that Huff and staff will attempt to decipher in a short week.
When bringing pressure, does Marshall defensive coordinator Lance Guidry go man-to-man on those receivers, which allows them the opportunity to win one-on-one battles or does he go to a zone-blitz look that allows them free run through certain areas of the defense?
It is not a question easily answered, according to Huff.
"I think you've got to do a really good job of risk-reward versus your personnel...," Huff said. "I think we've got to do a really good job of adjusting. I think we've also got to do a really good job when we have an opportunity to make a play. Whether that's a knockdown or whether that's stopping the run or whether that's a quarterback sack, we have to make those plays."
Making plays was something that hindered Marshall down the stretch of Saturday's loss to East Carolina.
As Huff stated, the Herd defenders were in prime position to make plays, but the Pirates won the 50-50 battles, which led to ECU's 17-point fourth quarter comeback.
Marshall cornerback Steven Gilmore is one of several players who shined defensively in the Herd's 17-7 win over then-No. 23 Appalachian State last season.
Gilmore was in those one-on-one battles and was able to snag an interception late in the second quarter that preserved the Herd lead when it appeared the Mountaineers were on their way to the end zone.
Gilmore recalled those receivers being a tough matchup last year, battling Thomas Hennigan and Jalen Virgil, who also returns to provide depth.
With Marshall featuring a more active blitz package in 2021, that challenge is expected to increase when the teams lock up at Kidd-Brewer Stadium on Thursday night in Boone, North Carolina.
Gilmore said it's one he and his teammates look forward to.
"I always look forward to great competition," Gilmore said. "It always brings the best out of DBs, I feel like. We've got to be ready for it."
Given that Marshall struggled against East Carolina, the likelihood is that App State will attack the Herd secondary.
Huff is confident that last week's mistakes were learning lessons, saying they learned that it's not just enough to be in position against good teams. Players have to finish the play.
"I was pleased that we were in position, meaning we weren't having mental assignment issues, we weren't on the wrong guys," Huff said. "I'm encouraged that because of what happened Saturday, our guys have worked this week, talked about it, identified. We've got to win some of those contested catch battles on the defensive side."