HUNTINGTON -- The Appalachian League, former home of the Huntington Cubs and a longtime affiliated short-season rookie league, will operate as a wood bat collegiate circuit.
The 10-team league features clubs in Bluefield and Princeton in West Virginia; Burlington, North Carolina; Bristol, Elizabethton Greeneville, Johnson City and Kingsport in Tennessee; and Danville and Pulaski in Virginia.
Huntington fielded a Chicago Cubs affiliate in the Appy League from 1990 through 1995.
Since 1911, Appalachian League teams have been minor league clubs of Major League affiliates. That no longer will be the case as the league worked out a deal with MLB to operate as a summer wood bat league for rising freshmen and sophomores. The news was announced during a press conference Tuesday.
Players are expected to be selected with the assistance of USA Baseball and will be tied in with the Collegiate National Team development program.
The announcement came one day before the current Professional Baseball Agreement between Minor League Baseball and MLB expires. It also comes just after MLB announced partnerships with the previously independent Atlantic, American Association and Frontier leagues.
The agreement should ensure that baseball is played in Appy League cities for years. The majority of Appy League teams do not produce enough revenue to sustain professional baseball of any sort in a system where the teams would be responsible for paying players’ salaries or, nearly as importantly, the workers’ compensation payments that come with those salaries. Because college players do not receive a salary, a summer wood-bat league is more viable.
Schedules are to be worked out.