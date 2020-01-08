HUNTINGTON — Slugging outfielder Aristedes Aquino heads a group of Cincinnati Reds scheduled to visit the Huntington Mall later this monthe on Jan. 18.
The Reds Winter Caravan will stop at the mall from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. to sign autographs, pose for photos and answer questions. Admission is free.
Also on the East Tour of the Caravan will be pitcher Lucas Sims, minor league infielder Jose Garcia, Reds Hall of Fame outfielder Eric Davis, former broadcaster Marty Brennaman and General Manager Nick Krall.
The East Tour of the Caravan will stop at the Athens (Ohio) Community Center from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 16; the Charleston Town Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17; and the Grand Central Mall in Parkersburg from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 18.