HUNTINGTON -- Eli Archer watched Huntington High lose 49-42 to Cabell Midland in high school basketball on April 8 and decided to do something about it.
The 6-foot-4 center missed that game with a case of COVID-19, but played Friday night and made his presence felt. Archer made 7 of 10 shots and scored 14 points to help the Highlanders defeat the Knights 59-54 in the Class AAAA, Region IV, Section 1 championship game before a raucous crowd at Lucas-Archer Gym.
"I watched the live stream of that game and I didn't like what I saw," Archer said. "This was a big game and we really wanted it. Obviously it's a rivalry, but also in the postseason, so it means a lot."
Fifth-ranked Huntington High (10-3) led from Jaylen Motley's opening 3-pointer all the way to the final horn. The Highlanders led by as many as 14 points in the third quarter, then held off a run during which sixth-ranked Cabell Midland (11-4) pulled within two twice, including 56-54 after Ethan Taylor's basket with 34 seconds to play.
Brendan Hoffman, though, made 3 of 4 free throws in the final 27 seconds to seal the victory and send HHS into Wednesday's 7 p.m. Region IV co-final against visiting St. Albans (4-9). On Friday, the Red Dragons lost to Hurricane, which will entertain the Knights at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the other co-final. The winners of those games advance to the state tournament.
"I was glad to have Eli back," Huntington High coach Ty Holmes said. "He played well and it was good to have him back."
Holmes spread praise. "Our guys played really well," he said. "I thought we kept together and played well as a team. Everybody stuck to their roles."
Jaylen Motley led HHS with 17 points. Amare Smith scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
The Highlanders, who beat Cabell Midland 58-50 on March 23, used a 12-2 run to take a 31-20 lead into halftime. HHS expanded the lead to 38-24 after Smith's 3-pointer from the right corner with 3:04 left in the third quarter.
Dominic Schmidt's 3-pointer, though, sparked a 16-4 run that drew Cabell Midland within 42-40 with 1:47 left in the period. Huntington High responded with a 9-2 streak for a 51-42 lead, only to see the Knights score 12 of the next 17 to close within 56-54.
Chandler Schmidt led the Knights, who made just 2 of 16 shots from 3-point range, with 22 points. K.K. Siebert scored 12 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Dominic Schmidt scored 10 points. Cabell Midland missed seven free throws, proving costly.
Huntington High had lost three in a row after starting with nine consecutive wins. Holmes said being quarantined because of COVID-19 stole momentum the Highlanders had built.
"It was like starting all over again," Holmes said. "It was very tough. It's good to get a win against a good team."
CABELL MIDLAND 11 9 22 12 -- 54: Eastone 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Siebert 5-12 0-1 2-5 12, Johnson 1-3 0-0 0-0 2, D. Schmidt 3-7 1-4 3-5 10, Riggio 1-3 0-2 2-3 4, C. Schmidt 8-15 1-3 5-6 22, Taylor 2-3 0-3 0-0 4. Totals: 20-43 2-16 12-19 54.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 15 16 17 11 -- 59: Patterson 2-6 0-2 0-1 4, Motley 5-10 4-8 3-5 17, Z. Johnson 2-6 1-3 0-0 5, Hickman 1-3 0-0 0-0 2, Smith 5-11 2-4 0-1 12, Archer 7-10 0-0 0-0 14. Totals: 23-49 7-18 6-10 59.
Rebounds: CM 27 (Siebert 10), HH 26 (Smith 10). Team rebounds: CM 1, HH 1. Deadball rebounds: CM 4, HH 1. Steals: CM 6 (D. Schmidt 3), HH 3 (Motley, Z. Johnson, Archer). Blocked shots: CM 3 (Taylor 2), HH 1 (Motley). Turnovers: CM 7, HH 8. Fouls: CM 15, HH 11. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: none.