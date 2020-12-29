The early signing day for football came and went, but recruiting hasn’t stopped.
While it appears every kid ever to play at Spring Valley High School has signed with, transferred to or committed to West Virginia University — congratulations to all of them — plenty of other news of local athletes and colleges pursuit of them abounds.
High tight end Eli Archer accepted a preferred walk-on offer from WVU. He’ll join Spring Valley’s Owen Chafin, Graeson Malashevich, Wyatt Milum, Doug Nester and Corbin Page with the Mountaineers.
Tolsia running back Gavin Meadows received a scholarship offer from Arkansas Baptist. Wheelersburg safety Gage Adkins picked up an offer from Ashland University and visited the University of Pikeville. Kentucky Wesleyan offered Ashland wide receiver J.T. Garrett.
Grace Christian girls basketball star Samantha Wells committed to Kentucky Christian. Belfry running back Isaac Dixon received a preferred walk-on offer from WVU, while teammate Aiden Smith visited Campbellsville and Pirates’ offensive linemen Logan McCoy and Spencer Hensley committed to Union (Ky.) College.
Robert Morris University offered Cabell Midland quarterback Jaydyn Johnson a preferred walk-on spot. Huntington Ohio Valley University offered a scholarship to New Boston basketball standout Kyle Sexton.
Wheelersburg girls basketball star Lauren Jolly committed to the University of Rio Grande. East Carter soccer standout Logan Cale committed to the University of Pikeville. Ironton linebacker Cameron Deere and wide receiver Trent Hacker visited Walsh University. Deere, Hacker and teammates Will York, Matt Davis, Rocky White and Kyle Howell visited Otterbein.
Waverly wide receiver Phoenix Wolf committed to Indiana Wesleyan. Pikeville quarterback Isaac McNamee was offered by Toledo. Princeton cornerback Josiah Honaker signed with Morgan State. George Washington basketball standout William Gabbert picked up an offer from Wheeling University.
CONDOLENCES: Prayers are requested for the family and friends of former Wheelersburg multi-sport standout Laiken Salyers.
Salyers, a student at Ohio University, was killed last week in a car crash in Athens County, Ohio.
THANK YOU: I appreciate everyone who checked on me the last couple of weeks while I had COVID-19.
I look forward to being back out there covering our local athletes and visiting with coaches and fans. I have missed you.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES:: River Valley boys basketball star Jordan Lambert scored his 1,000th career point.
Former Fairland basketball star Emily Chapman, a junior, was named female athlete of the week at Cedarville University after scoring a career-high 24 points in a game last week. Chapman’s former Fairland teammate, sophomore Allie Marshall, scored a career-high seven points in a game last week.
Coal Grove’s football team was recognized as academic All-Ohio. Ashland’s undefeated, state championship football season was its first since 1958, when the lone blemish was a tie with Huntington East. The Tomcats completed their first undefeated, untied season since 1942. Paintsville is the first Class A school in Kentucky to win state championships in football, boys basketball and baseball.
Portsmouth Notre Dame’s girls basketball team has won 80 consecutive Southern Ohio Conference Division I games.
Former Wheelersburg basketball star Tanner Holden of Wright State is the Horizon League men’s player of the week after scoring 18 and 19 points, respectively, in two victories over Wisconsin-Green Bay. Holden recorded a double-double (18 points, 10 rebounds) in a 67-53 win Saturday and tied a season high with 19 points in Sunday’s 90-77 win. He also grabbed eight rebounds Sunday.
Holden made 14 of 21 shots in the two wins. He’s scored in double figures in six of Raiders’ seven games.