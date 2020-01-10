HUNTINGTON -- A big second half pushed Huntington's boys basketball team to a 67-42 Mountain State Athletic Conference win over visiting Riverside on Thursday at Lucas-Archer Gym.
The Highlanders and Warriors were tied 25-25 at halftime before the Highlanders broke open the game. It outscored Riverside 20-6 in the third quarter and 42-17 in the second half to improve to 5-3 on the season.
Eli Archer paced Huntington with 20 points but three other Highlanders also scored at least 10 points in the contest.
Huntington's next game will be at home on Wednesday against George Washington at 7:30 p.m.
RIVERSIDE 15 10 6 11 -- 42: Mason 4, Arthur 13, Elzy 14, Ford 2, Denello 5, Hess 4.
HUNTINGTON 11 14 20 22 -- 67: Patterson 2, Sims 10, Lochow 17, Hinton 2, Smith 10, Schultz 6, Archer 20.
WEDNESDAY
Boys
LINCOLN COUNTY 82, POINT PLEASANT 43: The Panthers (8-2) won their sixth straight as Jayse Tully scored 22 points in a victory over Point Pleasant in Hamlin, West Virginia.
John Blankenship scored 19 and Will Carpenter 13 for the Panthers. Hunter Bush scored 16 points for the Big Blacks (2-5).
SOUTH GALLIA 65, MILLER 33: The Rebels used a 37-8 run to fuel a rout of the Falcons in a Tri-Valley Conference game in Mercerville, Ohio.
Brayden Hammond led South Gallia (7-4 overall, 4-2 TVC) with 21 points. Tristan Saber scored 12 points and Jaxxin Mabe grabbed 10 rebounds. Colby Bartley led Miller (2-9, 0-6) with 19 points.
SHERMAN 51, BUFFALO 49: Chris Abbott scored nine of his 23 points in the fourth quarter as the host Tide held off the Bison.
R.J. Cline added 11 points for Sherman (2-5). For Buffalo (2-3), Noah Thompson hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points and Jackson England tallied 10 points.
Girls
WAYNE 65, SCOTT 32: Alana Eves led all scorers with 19 points as the Pioneers (7-1) started fast and ran away from the host Skyhawks. Haley Wallace chipped in 11 points for Class AA No. 5 Wayne.
Gracie Ferrell led Scott (4-8) with 14 points.
IRONTON 62, RACELAND 45: Samantha Lafon scored 21 points and Evan Williams added 17 as the Fighting Tigers beat the home-standing Rams.
Kierston Smith led Raceland with 15 points.