HURRICANE, W.Va. — Junior forward Eli Archer scored 30 points on 13-for-14 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Huntington High (8-9) to a 61-58 victory over Hurricane Thursday in boys high school basketball.
Amare Smith scored 15 points for the Highlanders, who outscored the Redskins 29-26 in the second half.
Austin Dearing led Hurricane (5-12) with 26 points, Austin Womack chipped in 15 points.
Huntington High returns to action at 7 p.m. Saturday at home vs. Parkersburg South. The Redskins visit Philip Barbour on Tuesday.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 20 12 15 14 — 61: Patterson 3, Sims 8, T. Lochow 5, Smith 15, Archer 30.
HURRICANE 11 21 12 14 — 58: Kennedy 2, James 4, Womack 15, Cooley 5, Spolarich 6, Dearing 26.
GREENUP COUNTY 72, RACELAND 69: Brady Nelson scored 27 points as the Musketeers edged the Rams.
Rodrell Dryden scored 24 points and snagged 10 rebounds for Greenup County (16-8). Kirk Pence scored 33 points and Austin Cumpton 15 for Raceland (15-6).
Girls
SOUTH POINT 45, CHESAPEAKE 46: The Pointers (12-8 overall, 9-5 Ohio Valley Conference) outscored the Panthers 14-5 in the third quarter to pull away for a victory.
LaDiamond Crawley paced South Point with 11 points. Maddy Khounlavong scored 10 points and pulled down seven rebounds. Emilee Whitt scored 10 points and issued six assists.
Blake Anderson scored 12 points and Taylor Hicks 11 for Chesapeake (10-11, 5-9).
Both teams return to action in sectional tournament play. The Panthers, seeded 18th, take on 15th seed Fairfield at 3:45 p.m. Sunday at Jackson. The 11th-seeded Pointers play No. 22 seed Huntington Ross at 8 p.m. Thursday at Lucasville Valley.
SOUTH POINT 11 8 14 12 — 45: Crawley 11, Whitt 10, Khounlavong 10, Carey 8, Staley 6.
CHESAPEAKE 7 9 5 15 — 36: Anderson 12, Hicks 11, McComas 4, Duncan 2, Pauley 1.
POSTPONEMENTS: Several high school basketball games have been postponed because of flu outbreaks in local schools. Others were called off because of high water.
Cabell Midland at Spring Valley girls game Friday has been postponed, with no word of a makeup date. Chesapeake’s boys home game with Gallia Academy on Friday has been moved to Wednesday.
Rock Hill’s boys home game with Fairland has be rescheduled for Feb. 15. Symmes Valley at Ironton St. Joe boys is re-slated for Feb. 21, while the Vikings at Flyers girls will play Tuesday. Ironton’s boys game Saturday at Ashland has been canceled. Greenup County girls at Raceland is postponed, with no makeup date set.
Oak Hill at South Webster boys is reset for Feb. 15. Portsmouth West at Eastern-Pike boys is moved to Feb. 13. Minford at Lucasville Valley boys was postponed, but no makeup date is available. Sciotoville East at Portsmouth Clay boys has been moved to Tuesday.
Mingo Central’s girls game at Wayne Thursday was postponed.
A makeup date has not been revealed. Rose Hill Christian at Green girls will be made up Feb. 13. Western-Pike at New Boston boys is rescheduled for Saturday.
Green at Portsmouth Notre Dame boys was postponed, but no makeup date has been set.
Woodrow Wilson at South Charleston, and Winfield at Chapmanville boys were postponed because of high water. Makeup dates are to be determined. Midland Trail at Charleston Catholic girls, and Summers County at Bluefield girls also were postponed because of flooding.