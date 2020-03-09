HUNTINGTON -- Lexie Arden's three knee injuries were similar to opposing defenders -- they couldn't stop her.
Arden, a 5-foot-10 senior guard from Ironton High School, was named first-team All-Ohio in Division III Monday. Arden, who overcame two torn anterior cruciate ligaments and a torn meniscus, averaged 13.6 points, 2.9 assists and 2.4 steals per game and was a do-everything force in leading the Fighting Tigers to a 21-4 record and a berth in the district finals.
Arden could have scored more, but often opted to pass to talented teammates.
"If I play a good defensive game, I’m good,” Arden said. “That doesn’t bother me that I’m not scoring the most.”
Ironton coach Doug Graham said Arden is deserving of first-team all-state honors and was pleased voters looked at more than scoring average.
“People don’t see that she’s a very unselfish player,” Graham said. “She would just as soon have a spectacular pass or a block as to knock down a three or drive to the basket for a layup. Points don’t matter to her. She wants to win, and she wants to win in the sport that she loves, basketball. She can D you up. She’s right up there with any boy I’ve coached. She has great instincts as far as timing and anticipation and vertical leap.”
Also earning first-team accolades was Caitlyn Brisker of Oak Hill. The 5-8 senior averaged 20 points per game.
Joining Arden and Brisker on the first unit was player of the year Katrina Davis of Bellaire, Zoe Miller of Berlin Hiland, Sylvie Sonneman of Greenview, Emily Seboe of Louisville, Caitlin Eleser of Liberty-Benton, MaKayla Elmore of Hopewell-Loudon, Casey Bertke of Carrington and Sakima Walker of Columbus Africentric.
Kevin Pickerill of Eastern-Brown and Michael Dean of Arcanum were co-coaches of the year.
Three players -- Emilee Whitt of South Point, Addi Dillow of Coal Grove and Samantha Lafon of Ironton -- from the Ohio Valley Conference earned special mention.
Local players who earned honorable mention were, Emilee Carey of South Point, Kaleigh Murphy of Coal Grove, Tomi Hinkle and Jenna Stone of Fairland, Maddie Ward of Chesapeake, Hannah Hughes of Portsmouth and Alaina Keeney of Wheelersburg.
In Division IV, Ava Hassel of Portsmouth Notre Dame made the second team. Bella Whaley of Ironton St. Joe and Kasey Kimbler of Green were special mention. Kame Sweeney of Green and Taylor Schmidt of Portsmouth Notre Dame were honorable mention.
Madison Royal-Davis of Toledo Christian was player of the year. Lisa Stopp of Willoughby Christian Academy was coach of the year.