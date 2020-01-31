PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Lexie Arden and Kameren Arden each scored 12 points to lead Ironton to a 66-17 rout of Portsmouth Thursday night in girls high school basketball.
The victory keeps the Fighting Tigers (17-3 overall, 11-2 Ohio Valley Conference) within one game of league-leading Coal Grove. Lydia Hannan scored 10 for Ironton, which equaled the Trojans’ output with 17 points in the first quarter alone.
Hannah Hughes led Portsmouth (8-12, 3-10) with nine points.
IRONTON 17 15 18 16 — 66: Schreck 8, Lafon 8, Hannan 10, El. Williams 2, K. Arden 12, Cecil 3, Ki. Williams 3, Morgan 2, Ev. Williams 7, Patterson 2, L. Arden 12.
PORTSMOUTH 6 1 9 1 — 17: Hughes 9, Rickett 3, Trinidad 2, Robinson 3.
CHESAPEAKE 37, GALLIA ACADEMY 33: Maddy Ward scored 19 points,, grabbed 14 rebounds and issued six assists to help the Panthers (10-10 overall, 5-8 OVC) defeat the Blue Angels in overtime in Centenary, Ohio. Chesapeake, which plays at 7 p.m. Monday at Wayne, outscored Gallia Academy 9-5 in the extra period.
Alex Barnes led the Blue Angels (6-14, 1-12) with 15 points. Maddy Petro scored 12.
CHESAPEAKE 6 4 11 7 9 — 37: Pauley 7, Anderson 6, McComas 2, Isaacs 3, Maddie Ward 19.
GALLIA ACADEMY 6 6 7 9 5 — 33: Cremeens 6, Alex Barnes 15, Maddy Petro 12.
FAIRLAND 56, ROCK HILL 23: Freshman Tomi Hinkle scored 18 points and senior Jenna Stone 14 as the Dragons (11-9 overall, 9-3 OVC) pounded the Redwomen (5-14, 2-11) in Pedro, Ohio. Savannah Cade and Lucy Simpson paced Rock Hill with six points each.
COAL GROVE 63, SOUTH POINT 50: The Hornets (13-7 overall, 12-1 OVC) clinched at least a tie for the conference title for the second consecutive season in winning over the home-standing Pointers.
Addi Dillow led Coal Grove with 26 points. Abbey Hicks scored 17 as the Hornets overcame an early deficit. Emilee Whitt led South Point (11-7, 8-5) with 22 points. Emilee Carey scored 15.
COAL GROVE 16 13 15 19 — 63: Dillow 26, Hicks 17, Murphy 7, Fraley 6, Harmon 3, Dillon 2.
SOUTH POINT 20 8 11 11 — 50: Whitt 22, Carey 15, Crawley 7, Khounlavong 5.
TOLSIA 67, TUG VALLEY 66: Kylie Pollinger’s two free throws in overtime put the game out of reach as the Rebels (9-7) edged the panthers in Glenhayes.
Autumn Block scored 20 points for Tolsia, which led 42-31 entering the fourth quarter before Tug Valley’s Kaylea Baisden made four 3-pointers to force the contest in an extra period. Selena Browning scored 16 for Tolsia. Katie Marcum scored 11 points and snared 10 rebounds. Julie Boone pulled down 11 rebounds to go with six points and seven blocked shots.
Baisden led the Panthers with 27. McKayla May scored 25.
TUG VALLEY 5 14 12 26 9 — 66: Baisden 27, May 25, Newsome 4, A. Evans 6, B. Evans 2, Hall 2.
TOLSIA 14 16 12 15 10 — 67: Browning 16, Block 20, Marcum 11, Boone 6, Pollinger 5, Litton 4, Salmons 5.