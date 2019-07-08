HUNTINGTON — When the Oakland Athletics traded Logan Salow to the Los Angeles Dodgers for Wilmer Font in April of 2018, the former University of Kentucky star tweeted he was happy to be back in blue.
Salow, a former Ashland High School all-state pitcher is leaving opponents feeling blue this season. The left-handed reliever recently was promoted from High-A Rancho Cucamonga of the California League to Double-A Tulsa of the Texas League. In High-A ball, Salow, 24, was 2-0, with a 1.47 earned run average and five saves in as many opportunities. In 43 innings, he allowed 17 hits, struck out 71 and walked 22.
Salow, Oakland's sixth-round pick in the 2017 draft, has performed nearly as well in two Double-A appearances.
Salow is one of several local players in minor league baseball.
Former Greenup County High School shortstop Gage Hughes, a 24th-round selection of Kansas City in 2018, is with the Royals' affiliate in the Arizona Rookie League, but is out for the season with an ankle injury that required surgery.
"Although this is not how I would finish the season, I know it is all a part of God's plan," Hughes said.
Last season, Hughes appeared in 26 games and batted .208 with a .274 on base percentage and .313 slugging percentage. He drove in seven runs in 96 at bats, with six doubles, two triples and five stolen bases in seven attempts.
Another local shortstop, Hurricane graduate Trey Dawson, is with the Quad Cities River Bandits, Houston's Low-A Midwest League affiliate in Davenport, Iowa. The Astros' 15th-round choice in the 2018 draft, Dawson has three home runs, 29 runs batted in, is batting .193, slugging .278 and reaching base at a .293 clip. He has stolen seven bases in 13 attempts. Dawson has proven versatile, playing second base, third base, shortstop, left field and center field.
Dawson's former high school teammate, pitcher Aaron Perry, is with Boston's rookie Gulf Coast League affiliate in Fort Myers, Florida. Sitting out last season recovering from an elbow fracture, the 14th-round pick of the Red Sox from the 2017 draft is off to a solid start this year. In two games, both starts, Perry has pitched seven innings, allowed three hits, struck out eight, walked five, hit two batters and allowed no runs. Opponents are batting .120 against him.
Fellow Putnam County product Bear Bellomy of Winfield is off to a stellar beginning with Pittsburgh's rookie ball Appalachian League affiliate in Bristol, Virginia. The Pirates 28th-round pick of the 2019 draft, the former Wright State University standout has pitched in five games, throwing seven innings of relief, with nine strikeouts, no walks and seven hits allowed. Bellomy hasn't allowed a run and has two saves in as many opportunities.
Former Lawrence County all-state right-handed pitcher Chandler Shepherd is with Baltimore's International League Triple-A affiliate in Norfolk, Virginia. A 13th-round pick of the Red Sox in 2014, Shepherd was designated for assignment on May 17. One day later, the Chicago Cubs claimed Shepherd and tried to pass him through waivers, but the Orioles claimed him on May 22.
Shepherd started rough this season at Triple-A Pawtucket (Rhode Island), going 0-5 with a 10.01 ERA, but has fared better in Norfolk, going 0-2 with a 4.74 ERA. For the season, Shepherd has appeared in 14 games, 11 starts, and gone 0-7 with a 7.62 ERA. He has struck out 56 in 54 innings, but has walked 22, hit five and allowed 77 hits.
Jacob Barnwell, a former Boyd County and Ohio State standout selected by Colorado in the 22nd round of the 2018 draft, is with the Rockies' rookie Pioneer League affiliate in Grand Junction, Colorado, where the season just opened. In four games and nine at bats, Barnwell has three RBI, one double and three walks.