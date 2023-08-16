The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Tri-State boys high school soccer might be summed up in a line uttered by Claude Reins as Captain Renault in Casablanca — “round up the usual suspects.”

Huntington High features honorable-mention all-stater Johnny Aya-ay, who also is a major college prospect as a kicker on the Highlanders’ football team. Aya-ay helped the Highlanders to a 15-5-2 record in 2022. His sister, Sophie, played at Marshall University. The Highlanders also picked up Cabell Midland transfer Andrew Warner, who scored 20 goals and produced five assists last season.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

