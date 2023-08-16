Huntington St. Joe’s Brier Wagner (8) puts a shot on goal as the Irish take on Poca in the Class AA-A Region IV, Section 2 boys high school soccer championship on Oct. 22, 2022, at the YMCA Kennedy Center in Huntington.
Tri-State boys high school soccer might be summed up in a line uttered by Claude Reins as Captain Renault in Casablanca — “round up the usual suspects.”
Huntington High features honorable-mention all-stater Johnny Aya-ay, who also is a major college prospect as a kicker on the Highlanders’ football team. Aya-ay helped the Highlanders to a 15-5-2 record in 2022. His sister, Sophie, played at Marshall University. The Highlanders also picked up Cabell Midland transfer Andrew Warner, who scored 20 goals and produced five assists last season.
