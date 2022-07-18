Ralph Hensley built quite a high school football coaching legacy during his career.
Hensley, who coached at East Bank High School from 1979 to 1998 and led the Pioneers to four Class AA state titles in an eight-year stretch (1989, 1990, 1993, 1996), died over the weekend at the age of 71.
Current and former high school football coaches in West Virginia spoke fondly of Hensley in remembrance of him.
Former Capital coach Jon Carpenter both played for and coached under Hensley. Carpenter won a state championship as a player for East Bank in 1993 and was an assistant under Hensley at East Bank from 1996 to 1999.
“Ralph came along in my life when I needed it the most, [I was in] 10th grade is when I met him,” Carpenter said. “I think anybody you talk to will tell you, when you were young, you didn’t appreciate Ralph Hensley for who he was until you became a man. He pushed you mentally and physically harder than anybody.
“It kills me when I hear football coaches talk about how hard they worked because unless you were around Ralph Hensley, nobody matched him. He weighed on my head every day I was a head coach because he was the first person there and the last person to leave. He was the hardest working person I’ve ever been around.”
Carpenter has a lot of Hensley stories to tell from their years together. His favorite involved two then-Southeastern Conference rival coaches Jim Donnan (University of Georgia) and Steve Spurrier (University of Florida).
Hensley, who had connections with Donnan — a former Marshall University head coach — always told Carpenter he was smart enough to be a college coach when he first started coaching under Hensley.
“He would tell me ‘You’re too smart, you need to be coaching college,’” Carpenter said. “He really pumped me up on telling me as a young guy I needed to go out and coach college football.”
When Donnan coached Georgia, Hensley and Carpenter flew down to Jacksonville, Florida, to watch the Bulldogs play Florida.
“He hands me a ticket and he said ‘I’m going to get you a GA [graduate assistant] job, you need to be coaching college, I got an in,’” Carpenter said. “So we go and we sit behind Jim Donnan’s wife at the game. I’m 22 or 23 and I’m thinking ‘Alright, I’m going to take off.”
Though Carpenter wore Georgia apparel at the game, it so happened that he was actually a fan of Florida and Spurrier.
Hensley and Carpenter went to Georgia’s spring clinic later that year and, according to Carpenter, there were 300 to 400 high school football coaches there.
“Jim Donnan hollers for Coach Hensley to come over to the table where all his coaches are and I’m thinking ‘Oh my Lord, this is going to happen. He’s going to introduce me to Jim Donnan,’” Carpenter said. “And he calls us over and says ‘Ralph and this young guy here came all the way from West Virginia to watch us beat Florida last year.’”
Hensley responded.
“And Ralph said ‘Yeah Carpenter here is a big Steve Spurrier fan,’” Carpenter recounted. “It was like Darth Vader. It went deathly quiet. And Jim Donnan looked up and he said ‘Well I’ll tell you what, you have Steve Spurrier to get your f---- — ass in next year.’ And I saw my college coaching career go down the drain. That was Ralph, man. I said ‘Way to go man, I ain’t getting no job there now.’ He said ‘Oh well, baby.’ And he just walked off.”
Carpenter is certainly saddened by the loss of Hensley and will miss having him around.
“When he got sick and he wasn’t down there that last year I was at Capital, it was hard,” Carpenter said. “It was real hard. You don’t realize how important people are to you until they’re not there.”
Longtime George Washington coach Steve Edwards Jr. also coached for Hensley back in the 1980s after a stint at Glenville State. Edwards Jr. said Hensley gave him a chance when no one else would.
“Coach offered me at job at East Bank High School back in 1985,” Edwards Jr. said. “I spent some of my best years coaching under him. He was very influential. He gave me a chance when nobody else would. I’ll always be grateful for that.”
Hensley touched Edwards Jr.’s life both on and off the field.
“He and his wife, Debbie, took me and my wife in and treated us like family,” Edwards Jr. said. “I owe a lot of the success that I’ve had up to this point, a lot of that is credited to Coach Hensley.”
Edwards Jr. learned a lot from Hensley and it was more than just Xs and Os.
“I learned a lot from coach,” he said. “He was always positive. He was one of the hardest workers I’ve ever been around and he showed me a lot of the things that I had picked up from my father about the way a head coach is supposed to do it.
“You had to do the extras. You had to do the extra film work, you had to wash the clothes. You had to be there late. You had to be the first one in and the last one to leave. The one thing about a Coach Hensley coached team was they were always prepared. There was no stone left unturned. That has carried over to me.”
Billy Seals, Huntington High coach since 2009, was a friend of Hensley’s.
“First and foremost, he was a great coach but an even better man,” Seals said. “Ralph was always there for myself as well as many many coaches throughout the state. I remember being a new coach here in West Virginia. I talked to Ralph quite a bit about how to get things turned around and how to get it fixed because I know he had a tremendous amount of success throughout his career.”
In his 13 years of coaching, Seals led Huntington to two Class AAA state championship games (2013, 2021), falling to Martinsburg both times. Seals attributes some of his growth and success as a coach to Hensley. He didn’t coach against Hensley while Hensley was at East Bank. However, Seals and Hensley faced off during Hensley’s six years at Riverside (2007-2012).
“I wasn’t around when East Bank was a school but you always knew that when you were playing a Ralph Hensley Riverside team that they were going to knock the crap out of you,” Seals said. “They were physical every single week.
“The first win I ever got at Huntington High was against Ralph and Riverside in 2010. That memory will always hold in my mind. I can remember what Ralph said when we crossed the field [after the game]. He shook my hand and said ‘Coach, you’ve got it figured out. You guys will get on a run now.’ And lo and behold, we’ve won a lot of games.”