Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of updates on former high school sports stars from the Tri-State participating in college athletics:
The University of Charleston has experienced great success in several sports and local student-athletes have greatly contributed to that. Here's a look at six:
GRIFFIN ADKINS, Cabell Midland H.S. Adkins appeared in 20 games, starting three, to help the Golden Eagles to a 40-18 record this season. He hit one home run, drove in three runs and batted .250. He stole four bases in as many attempts.
DEZMON BRADSHAW, Huntington H.S. Bradshaw finished fifth in the i110-meter hurdles in the Mountain East Conference championships in 16.94 seconds. He was eighth in the 400 hurdles in 56.33.Bradshaw won both events at the Mountaineer Classic, running the 110 in 15.12 and the 400 in 55.84. He also won the 55-meter hurdles at the Marietta First Glimpse Indoor meet in 7.95.
KADIN JARROUJ, Winfield H.S. The freshman defensive lineman played in three games and made three tackles.
ABBY LEE, Huntington St. Joe H.S. Lee helped the Golden Eagles to a 23-9 record by averaging 3.0 points and 2.0 rebounds per game last season.
JORDAN MAYNARD, Huntington H.S. A freshman, Maynard played in one game last season in helping U.C. to a 15-6 record.
TIM McCUTCHEN, Hurricane H.S. The sophomore kicker made 13 of 21 field goal attempts, with a long of 53 yards. He averaged 49.6 yards on 59 kickoffs.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
