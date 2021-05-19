West Virginia University senior golfer Mark Goetz fell one spot short of winning the NCAA regional tournament and advancing to the national championship tournament during Wednesday’s final round at The Sagamore Golf Club in Noblesville, Indiana.
Goetz and Cole Bradley of Purdue were tied at 8 under par entering the 17th hole of Wednesday’s third and final round of the regional. Bradley secured a birdie on No. 17 to take a one-shot lead and went on to win the regional by two strokes over Goetz. Bradley finished round three with a tournament-low score of 65, including five birdies on the final seven holes.
After shooting a 2-over-par 74 Monday and ranking 33rd after day one, Goetz charged on moving day to a tie for fourth place with a 6-under-par 66 on Tuesday.
In Wednesday’s final round, the Greensburg, Pennsylvania, native shot a 4-under-par 68. Goetz finished second out of 72 golfers in the Noblesville Regional. For the week, Goetz recorded 14 birdies and two eagles.
YOUTH ARCHERY: Lenon Hodge, a 10-year-old student at Hurricane Town Elementary in Hurricane, has qualified for the 2021 National Archery in the Schools Program World Championship, set for June 10-12 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Hodge qualified for the world championship by finishing in the top 100 in the country in the virtual NASP National Tournament this spring, taking second place in the state and 54th place in the U.S. in the elementary division. A record 15,683 archers from 1,053 schools competed.
Hodge began shooting a bow in 2019 and won first place in the elementary division in last year’s West Virginia state tournament.
In 2020, he earned first-place finishes at the Cabell Midland and West Virginia State University Archery Invitationals, as well as a third-place finish at the Elkview Middle School Archery Tournament, and two other top-10 finishes.