Throughout the summer, The Herald-Dispatch will review the performances of local former high school stars playing in college or professionally last season. Following is a look at some student-athletes who played at Marietta College:
- Malik Greer, football, Huntington H.S. The 5-foot-9, 164-pound junior defensive back made 12 tackles, 1.5 for loss, in four games. Grier had 0.5 sacks and two interceptions worth 41 yards in returns. He broke up three passes and blocked one kick.
- Torin Lochow, men's basketball, Huntington H.S. A true freshman, the 6-1, 190-pound guard, played in six games. Lochow averaged 1.0 point per game and made 2 of 4 shots, as well as both free throw attempts. He scored a season-high four points March 4 against Wilmington.
- Cali Barnes-Pierotti, track, Gallia Academy. A freshman, Pierotti leaped 4 feet, 2 1/4 inches to place fifth in the high jump in the Ohio Athletic Conference Tuneup meet at Capital University. She was fourth in the high jump, going 4-7, in a home tri-meet with Wilmington and Muskingum.
- Kelsie Warnock, women's basketball, Fairland H.S. The 5-8 sophomore guard suffered through an injury plagued season, appearing in two games, one against Wilmington, the other vs. Muskingum. She made the Ohio Athletic Conference honor roll.
- Brevin Webb, football, Chesapeake H.S. The 6-4, 269-pound offensive lineman played in, and started, four of five games last season.
- Breanna Zirkle, softball, Meigs H.S. A freshman pitcher/third baseman, Zirkle threw in six games, going 0-0 with a 2.71 earned run average. She struck out four and walked one. She had two plate appearances, with no statistics.