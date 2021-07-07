HUNTINGTON — The Tri-State features a few former area high school stars playing professionally.
The following is a look at six who are making money for playing sports:
Bear Bellomy, Winfield H.S., Pittsburgh Pirates. A 28th-round selection in the 2019 MLB Draft, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound righthanded pitcher is 5-2 with a 3.38 earned run average with the Pirates’ High-A affiliate in Greensboro, North Carolina. Bellomy, 24, has struck out 27, walked eight and allowed 20 hits in 29 1/3
- innings.
- Gage Hughes, Greenup County H.S., Kansas City Royals. A 24th-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, Hughes is a shortstop with the Royals’ Low-A affiliate in Columbia, South Carolina. Through 45 at bats, he has one home run, four runs batted in and is batting .178, with a .255 on base percentage and two stolen bases.
- Patrick Patterson, Huntington H.S., Los Angeles Clippers. A 2010 first-round choice of the Houston Rockets in 2010, Patterson, 32, played last season for the Los Angeles Clippers. Patterson averaged 5.2 points and 2.0 rebounds per game. He shot 43.6 percent from the field, 35.7 percent from 3-point range and 76.5 percent from the free throw line.
- Aaron Perry, Hurricane H.S., Boston Red Sox. A 14th-round choice in the 2017 MLB Draft, Perry is pitching with the Red Sox’s Low-A affiliate in Salem, Virginia. Perry, 22, is 3-2 with a 5.57 ERA in 12 games, 11 in relief. He has struck out 20, walked eight and allowed 23 hits in 21 innings.
- Austin Pleasants, Coal Grove H.S., Jacksonville Jaguars. The 6-7, 328-pound offensive lineman signed with the Jaguars as a free agent out of Ohio University. He spent last season on the practice squad.
- Andrew Wiggins, Huntington Prep, Golden State Warriors. The first overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by Minnesota, Wiggins played this season with the Clippers and averaged 18.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Wiggins made 47.7 percent of his shots, including 38 percent from 3-point range and shot 71.4 percent from the free throw line.