HUNTINGTON — George Washington’s boys and girls teams enter the West Virginia Region IV swim meet as the favorites Saturday at Marshall University’s Fitch Natatorium.
The Patriots, who are heavy favorites in all relay events, swept last week’s Mountain State Athletic Conference championships in the same pool. Several Huntington-area teams, however, are strong and feature individual championship contenders in the event, which begins at 11 a.m.
Huntington High junior Henry Sheils is an overwhelming favorite in the boys 200-yard freestyle, as his time of 1:44.78 is 12.13 seconds better than top challenger Wesley St. Jean of GW. Sheils is a serious threat to the regional record of 1:45.79 set in 2011 by Tate Warden of Capital. Sheils also is favored in the 100 butterfly, as his time of 56.82 is more than three seconds better than his nearest challenger.
Huntington St. Joe senior Anne Blatt is the favorite in the girls 200 freestyle, having swum 2:09.62, just ahead of GW’s Katie St. Jean. Lauren Peters of Spring Valley and Lindsey Kelly of Huntington High also are strong contenders in the event. Kelly is the favorite in the girls 100 freestyle, having swum 1:00.66, nearly four seconds better than Winfield junior Cassidy Harper.
Hurricane sophomore Bradley Boyd (22.58) figures to battle Huntington High’s Luke Adkins (23.98) for the boys 50 freestyle championship and Ian Adler of GW in the 100 freestyle. Madeline Foster, a sophomore from Winfield, is a big favorite in the girls 100 butterfly, having a six-second advantage over her nearest competitor.
Hurricane senior Isabella Hart owns the best time (54.81) in the girls 100 freestyle, a mere 0.04 faster than the Patriots’ 54.85. Hart is a heavy favorite in the 100 breaststroke, as her time of 1:09.31 is almost six seconds better than the nearest competitor.
Each swimmer is permitted to participate in just two individual and two relay events. The top two qualifiers in each event advance to the state meet April 20 in Morgantown.