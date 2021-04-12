HUNTINGTON — Parkersburg South and Point Pleasant dominated West Virginia regional wrestling over the weekend. Their performances make them favorites to secure West Virginia state championships scheduled April 19-22 in the 74th State Tournament at Mountain Health Arena.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic and COVID-19 protocols, the state has been split into two sections. Class AAA only will be next Monday and Tuesday. Class AA and A will be Wednesday and Thursday. Attendance will be limited. There will be social distancing and mandatory face masks.
April 19 sessions for Class AAA will be at 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Times for April 20 will be 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. for the championship round. For Class AA-A, times will be 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on April 21 and 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on April 22.
Parkersburg South will be seeking its seventh straight crown in Class AAA. Point Pleasant will be after its third in a row in Class AA and combined Class AA-A. Greenbrier West will defend in Class A.
Parkersburg South won the Region IV tournament Saturday at Parkersburg High’s Memorial Fieldhouse with 295 points. The Patriots had 10 champions and 14 qualifiers overall.
Huntington High took second and had 10 qualify for the state. Highlanders who won regionals are A.J. Dempsey at 170 pounds and Quran Misner at 182.
Ripley was third, Parkersburg fourth, Hurricane fifth, Cabell Midland sixth and Spring Valley seventh in the regional.
Hurricane advanced eight to the state, Cabell Midland seven and Spring Valley two.
Point Pleasant overwhelmed the big field in Class AA-A held at Winfield High School. The Big Blacks claimed 12 titles and all 14 are in the state. Winfield placed second
Greenbrier West took third in the Class AA-A regional at Independence High School, but had the best score among Class A entries. Independence won the regional, had seven champs and 14 total qualifiers.