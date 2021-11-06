HUNTINGTON — The 2021 Turf Bowl returned to Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday after the pandemic canceled the event and all regular season games last season for the Tri-State Youth Football League.
Although a score was not kept for that matchup, Barboursville and Ona-Milton met again in the D team championship game.
Luke Ray with an 87-yard touchdown run got the Panthers on the board first for a 6-0 lead. Barboursville answered with a 10-yard run from Andy Derose, and the Knights got the two-point conversion from Calnan Robinette to take an 8-6 lead.
The Knights iced the game with a touchdown pass from Robinette to Reece Dyer for eight yards to seal the 14-6 victory.
Even in defeat, Ona-Milton head coach Matt Edwards said leading a team to play at Edwards Stadium was a wonderful experience.
“Obviously, we wanted to win,” Edwards said. “But it was a wonderful experience, nonetheless. It’s a much bigger experience coaching on Marshall’s field.”
The Huntington Hawks had the first of its three teams to make the Turf Bowl take the field in the C team game against Lawrence County.
After a scoreless first half, Joshua Can’s 68-yard touchdown run put the Hawks ahead 6-0. Can also converted the two-pointer for an 8-0 third quarter lead.
Za’Vion Beckett added a 32-yard run for Huntington with Dominique Pegram adding the two-point conversion to round out the 16-0 Hawks victory.
The Hawks defeated Ceredo-Kenova in the B team game 34-6 with Justin Hughes scoring three touchdowns and Esau Johnson added two to lead Huntington.
Hughes scored on TD runs of 40-, 43- and 34-yards while Johnson returned an interception for a score then tacked on a 46-yard run later in the game.
Huntington led that contest 14-0 at halftime after Hughes’ first TD and Johnson’s pick six. In the third quarter, Johnson’s 46-yard TD run followed by Robert Napier’s second of two PAT runs made it 22-0.
Hughes’ 43-yard run put the Hawks ahead 28-0.
C-K’s Brody Watts broke a 43-yard run to end the shutout bid for Huntington, but Hughes’ 34-yard scoring run set the final score.
“It was lot more exciting the first time, but it’s still a lot of fun,” said Hughes who was playing in the Turf Bowl for the second time.
Lawrence County’s win in the A team championship prevented a third title win for Huntington. Gray Derifield scored three touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs to title.
Mayshaun Okonkwo scored two touchdowns, including one inside of 30 seconds remaining, as the Hawks tried to rally late. Okonkwo also scored the two-point conversion after recovering a Huntington fumble on the try and running around the edge to get to the end zone.
Chana Dixon, Vice-Commissioner of the TSYFL, said the 2021 season was challenging because of the lingering effects of the pandemic.
“People are still worried about COVID and because of that numbers were lower than what typically happens,” Dixon said. “So, it was a little bit of a struggle for (leagues) to get people to trust that it’s OK to come back out.”
Game summaries
D team
Ona-Milton 0 6 0 0 — 6
Barboursville 0 8 0 6 — 14
OM — Ray 87 run (run failed).
B — Derose 10 run (Robinette run).
B — Dyer 8 pass from Robinette (run failed).
C team
Lawrence County 0 0 0 0 — 0
Huntington 0 0 8 8 — 16
H — Can 68 run (Can run).
H — Beckett 32 run (Pegram run).
B team
C-K 0 0 0 6 — 6
Huntington 14 0 14 6 — 34
H — Hughes 40 run (Napier run).
H — Johnson 48 INT return (run failed).
H — Johnson 46 run (Napier run).
H — Hughes 43 run (run failed).
C — Brody Watts 43-run (pass failed).
H — Hughes 34-run (run failed).
A team
Huntington 0 0 12 8 — 20
Lawrence County 0 14 0 12 — 26
L — Derifield 66 run (run failed).
L — Frazier 2 run (run good).
H — Ford 54 run (run failed).
H — Okonkwo 55 run (run failed).
L — Derifield 17 run (run failed).
L — Derifield 3 run (pass failed).
H — Okonkwo 41 run (Okonkwo run).