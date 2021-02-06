HUNTINGTON — Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is plenty happy to have Byron Leftwich serving as his offensive coordinator for Super Bowl LV at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
As Arians sees it, however, he should be facing Leftwich on an opposing sideline instead of having him as his play-caller.
Arians knows Leftwich will be an NFL head coach some day, and he thinks that day should’ve already come, as evidenced in his words during Super Bowl week in Tampa.
“I was very, very pissed Byron at least didn’t get an interview this year,” Arians said earlier this week. “For the job that he’s done, I get way to much credit and so does Tom Brady.”
The 41-year-old former Marshall quarterback, has shined in what was perhaps the most difficult offensive coordinator situation possible.
Leftwich was in control of an offense in Tampa Bay that added Tom Brady, a Hall of Fame quarterback who had spent his entire career in New England in one system prior to joining the Buccaneers this offseason.
It created an interesting dynamic. Leftwich had to get used to calling plays for a future Hall-of-Famer who is actually older than him and Brady had to get used to a new scheme and organization for the first time in his career.
“Now that we’re working together, it’s been great,” Brady said. “He’s got a great work ethic, great football IQ and it’s been a growing process for both of us in growing together. When you work together for a long period of time, we began to see the game very similarly. When he’s watching film, he thinks, ‘Oh, this is what Tom would like’ and vice versa.”
That process was not an easy one this season — especially considering that offseason time in which players would generally get to know each other and study film together was limited, as well as the preseason, due to COVID-19.
That meant learning on the fly, which had a few bumps in the road.
Tampa Bay went through a stretch in which they lost three of four games — the final of those was a 27-24 loss to Kansas City, whom they meet at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday in Super Bowl LV.
However, a bye week followed, which allowed the team to focus on its own play and the Buccaneers have never looked back, winning seven straight games to become the first team in NFL history to host the Super Bowl.
“Over the last couple of months,we’ve certainly executed a bit better and that’s a credit to all the coaches, all the players who have really worked hard to get us to the point we’re at in the season,” Brady said.
Just as Leftwich’s offense set records with Jameis Winston at the helm last season, he and Brady have teamed up to again put the Buccaneers’ offense near the top of the NFL.
Tampa Bay was second in the NFL in passing offense (289.1 yards per game) and passing touchdowns (42). The Buccaneers were also third in scoring (30.8 points per game).
“Byron has a great presence about him,” Brady said. “He’s a former quarterback so I think so much of how he looks at the game is through the eyes of a quarterback. He has great command and presence.”
Leftwich also praised Brady’s approach upon arrival to his new team for the symmetry they possess, which has led to the team’s success.
“What’s been the most amazing thing about the whole thing is his approach of it,” Leftwich said. “He came in and he’s told me from day one, ‘Just coach me. Let me know what you want.’”
While many may think that the age situation — Brady, 43, is actually two years older than his offensive coordinator — would be a stumbling block, it is actually an aspect that helped build their chemistry together, as Leftwich pointed out.
Leftwich said one recent conversation involved how the game has changed since each of them came into the NFL.
“Back in the day, if you had 26 attempts and 240 yards, that was a huge day most Sundays...when I first got into the league and he first got into the league,” Leftwich said. “We’re just amazed at how much the game has changed.”
The likelihood is that there will be more than 26 attempts for the 43-year-old Brady, who will make his 10th Super Bowl appearance on Sunday.
“I’m excited to see what we can come up with for Sunday,” Brady said.
Leftwich said that Sunday’s gameplan will be based off his and Brady’s collaboration and what puts Brady in the best situation to go win another Super Bowl title — something he’s done quite often during his career.
“Our ability to learn each other has put us in position to play in this game here,” Leftwich said. “I think I’ve got a great understanding of who he is, the way he’s going to see every concept now and the way that he’s going to see the guys that’s out there with him on the field at the time that we’re trying to execute that play.”